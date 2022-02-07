Victim of hit-and-run accident in Glens Falls identified

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department on Monday named the victim of Sunday's fatal hit-and-run accident on Broad Street.

Nina A. Dever, 71, of 59 First St., Glens Falls, died in the accident, police said.

Police said they responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Broad Street near South Western Avenue about 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

On arrival, officers were informed Dever had been struck by a vehicle that took off, police said.

She was hit while walking on the side of the road in the eastbound lane of Broad Street. Dever was transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where she was pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the accident, according to police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle has been identified, but the name was not released pending an ongoing investigation into the cause of the accident.

The vehicle has been located and secured by police.

The accident closed a section of Broad Street for several hours as Glens Falls police officers and Warren County sheriff's officers conducted an accident reconstruction at the scene.

