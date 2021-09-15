Victim in Moreau hit-and-run crash dies; more charges possible

MOREAU — The Glens Falls man who was struck by a car last week in Moreau died on Wednesday from his injuries.

Patrick W. Smith Jr., 36, was walking on Route 9 in the area of Spiers Falls Road at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, when he was hit by 71-year-old Linda L. Nevins, of South Glens Falls.

Smith was coming from a nearby store when the crash happened, according to Saratoga County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Brown.

Police said Nevins left the scene. She was located early last Thursday morning at her residence and charged with felony leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown said police are consulting with the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office in the wake of Smith’s death.

Smith was visiting family in the area.

Brown did not have any more information about how the crash happened. He said the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the matter.

Smith had lived in Los Angeles for many years, but had just moved back to the area. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut. He attended Glens Falls High School and the BOCES program and studied culinary arts, according to his obituary.

Calling hours will take place on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.