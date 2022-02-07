Victim in fatal hit-and-run accident in Glens Falls identified

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department on Monday named the victim of Sunday's fatal hit-and-run accident on Broad Street.

Nina A. Dever, 71, of 59 First St., Glens Falls, died in the accident, police said.

Police said they responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Broad Street near South Western Avenue about 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

On arrival, officers were informed Dever had been struck by a vehicle that took off, police said.

She was hit while walking on the side of the road in the eastbound lane of Broad Street. Dever was transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where she was pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the accident, according to police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle has been identified, but the name was not released pending an ongoing investigation into the cause of the accident.

The vehicle has been located and secured by police.

The accident closed a section of Broad Street for several hours as Glens Falls police officers and Warren County sheriff's officers conducted an accident reconstruction at the scene.

A GoFundMe account was created by a neighbor of Dever and her sister Sue Joiner on Sunday after the accident.

“You have probably seen the pair walking all over Glens Falls and Queensbury in matching cat hats and pink jackets,” the donation fund’s description reads.

Their neighbor, Colin Studenroth, described the pair as a team that did everything together.

Studenroth told the Post-Star the sisters relied solely on walking "and the occasional good Samaritan ride."

"It is impossible for them to navigate any neighborhood without being in the road. The poor shoveling and abandoned properties account for part of the issue, and those people should be held accountable by the city," Studenroth said.

He described his late neighbor as a caring and compassionate woman who valued animals and considered them her "friends to protect."

Studenroth said Nina loved animals, but her true devotion was to her sister, Sue.

"The two of them did everything together and they complemented each other. Sue was always making the plans and choosing their daily adventure while Nina provided the stability and support Sue needed if, far from home, Sue felt scared or upset," Studenroth said.

He said the sisters were a dynamic duo and this accident has been a tragedy for those close to them.

In an update on the website Monday, Studenroth shared a photo of Joiner “thanking everyone for thinking of her.” The caption also included a post office box for cards and letters intended for Joiner.

An account at Glens Falls National Bank has been created for Joiner to accept donations to pay for costs of her sister’s funeral expenses.

