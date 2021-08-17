Victim dies after police said he was assaulted by two men in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The men accused of assaulting a man on Caroline Street on Saturday may face additional charges as the victim has died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified Mark C. French, 53, of South Carolina. Police said French was assaulted by 38-year-old Jordan M. Garafalo and 27-year-old James J. Garafalo. French had head trauma and was found unconscious in the street. He was taken to Albany Medical Center and has since succumbed to his injuries.

The suspects have been charged with second-degree assault and are being held without bail at Saratoga County Jail. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office is exploring additional charges, according to a news release.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with this case. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call 518-584-1800. They can also remain anonymous by calling 518-584-TIPS (8477) or sending an email to tips@saratogapolice.org.

