Veterinary hospital no longer offering 24/7 emergency pet care in area

GANSEVOORT — There are currently no emergency veterinarians available at night or on weekends in the Glens Falls area.

The Northway Veterinary Hospital in Gansevoort used to offer 24-hour emergency pet care seven days a week. But staffing shortages led to a change in available hours at the beginning of September.

“We just don’t have enough veterinarians to cover 24/7 coverage at this point,” said Ciera Earl, the practice manager.

Some of her staff have moved out of the area and some retired early.

The office is now open at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and closes anytime from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., depending on the day. The hospital’s hours are listed on its website at nvh.vet. The animal hospital is no longer open on Saturdays or Sundays.

“We’re actively recruiting for new veterinarians,” Earl said. “As we can hire new vets, then we certainly hope to expand our hours once we can do that.”

The closest emergency facilities are Capital District Veterinary Referral Hospital and Upstate Veterinary Specialties, both in Latham.

NVH also refers pet owners to Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists in Vermont.

Those emergency hospitals require a pet owner to travel a lot farther than the office near Exit 17.

“The demand is still absolutely in the area,” Earl said. “We, unfortunately, just can’t service that demand at this point.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

