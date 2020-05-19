Veterans to benefit from food and supply drive

QUEENSBURY — The Veterans & Community Housing Coalition will host a contactless food and supply drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday to benefit local veterans in need. The drive will be held in the Aviation Mall parking lot between Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“The amount of veterans and veterans’ families that are struggling just to put food on their table is absolutely heartbreaking, especially during these extremely difficult times we are facing,” said Michelle Viola Straight, director of community relations for the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition. “But this event will directly impact countless local veterans, so please stop by to donate and know that your generosity will make a world of difference.”