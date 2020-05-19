Veterans to benefit from food and supply drive

QUEENSBURY — The Veterans & Community Housing Coalition will host a contactless food and supply drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday to benefit local veterans in need. The drive will be held in the Aviation Mall parking lot between Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Food and supplies needed include ready-made meals, canned soup, stews, pasta, rice, macaroni and cheese, canned tuna and chicken, pasta sauce, canned fruit, canned vegetables, granola bars, oatmeal, peanut butter, jelly, coffee, sugar, flour, cereal, pancake mix, syrup, cookies, olive oil, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, pepper, cleaning products, toilet paper, paper towels, toiletries and hygiene products.
Sponsors of the drive include Adirondack Peer-To-Peer Veterans, Adirondack Regional Chambers of Commerce, Adirondack Thunder, Aviation Mall, Duke Concrete, JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, New York Army National Guard, Repeat Business Systems, town of Queensbury, Warren County and Washington County.
“The amount of veterans and veterans’ families that are struggling just to put food on their table is absolutely heartbreaking, especially during these extremely difficult times we are facing,” said Michelle Viola Straight, director of community relations for the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition. “But this event will directly impact countless local veterans, so please stop by to donate and know that your generosity will make a world of difference.”
Musical entertainment will be provided at the event so people can enjoy the music from their vehicles as they wait in line to drop off their donated items. The Adirondack Thunder mascot will be on hand to wave to families as they drive through.
Place donations in the trunk of your car so volunteers can easily retrieve them. Items can also be handed out of a car window onto the tables provided so that contact is minimized.
