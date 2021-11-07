Veterans to be honored this week

A number of in-person events will help mark Veterans Day on Thursday, with ceremonies at Fort William Henry, the town of Hartford and the USS Slater in Albany, to name a few.

The Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga will honor veterans one day early on Wednesday, and SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury will hold a Veterans Day celebration at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Crandall Park

American Legion Post 233 in conjunction with the city of Glens Falls will hold its annual observance of Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Thursday at Crandall Park at the Peace and Victory Monument in Glens Falls. Speakers will reflect on the importance and meaning of the day set aside to honor veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. Masking and social distancing is encouraged due to COVID-19 concerns.

Saratoga National Cemetery

Veterans Day will be celebrated one day early at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. The ceremony will be held outdoors at the flagpole assembly area and is open to the public.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, due to its COVID-19 declaration, disallowed any formal ceremonies to be held on Nov. 11.

This year’s program features keynote speaker Lt. Col. Jamie Cox, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and 20-year Marine Corps naval aviator veteran who flew attack helicopters in 117 combat missions with tours in Kuwait, Somalia, Haiti and Iraq.

Cox was recognized multiple times for valor in combat and is a Purple Heart recipient for wounds received in action in Fallujah, Iraq in 2004. Today he serves as president and chief executive officer of United Way of Northern New York.

As is tradition, local students will read essays entitled, “What Veterans Day Means to Me.” There will also be a tribute to POW/MIA soldiers, a reading of the Gettysburg Address, music, and presentations by the National Cemetery Honor Guard and Rifle Team.

Cemetery Director Scott Lamb will close the ceremony with the laying of a wreath in honor of all those who have served.

Operation Green Light

The Warren County Board of Supervisors is taking part in a new statewide initiative for the week of Veterans Day called Operation Green Light, urging residents to turn their exterior lights green in honor of servicemen and servicewomen.

This year there is a special effort to recognize the veterans of conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition to showing veterans that they are supported, the campaign seeks to help educate the public about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

The board encourages homeowners, businesses, and governments to light up their homes, buildings, courthouses, and bridges with green light bulbs in support of America’s veterans from Nov. 7-11.

Hartford

The town of Hartford will hold a Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. at Monument Square. The church bells will ring for one minute, followed by a flag ceremony at the large flagpole near the Stella Rose at the base of Christian Hill Road.

SUNY Adirondack

SUNY Adirondack is holding a Veterans Day celebration at 12:30 p.m. Friday, the day after Veterans Day, at the veterans memorial on the Bay Road campus.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is presented by SUNY Adirondack’s Veterans Club and the Faculty Student Association. Color guard duties will be performed by American Legion Post No. 533.

Anne Wojtowecz, president of the college’s Veterans Club, will speak at the ceremony.

Wojtowecz is a 1999 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. She served in the U.S. Army from 1999 to 2011, primarily as a chemical operations specialist. She was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where she served with the 101st Airborne Division. She was deployed to Iraq from 2003 to 2004 and 2005 to 2006 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Wojtowecz enrolled at SUNY Adirondack in January as an information security major. She is also president of the college’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an international collegiate honor society.

More than 170 veterans, active duty and Reserve and National Guard members, and their dependents, attend SUNY Adirondack.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in Northwest Bay in Adirondack Hall. Masks are required indoors for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.

Community Band

The Lake George Community Band will perform a Veterans Day Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St. in Hudson Falls. The 50-plus member band will offer a musical tribute to all veterans and members of the armed forces.

Admission is free to veterans and members of the military. Cash-only admission for adults is $10; students and children are free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general admission seating.

For information and tickets, call 518-832-3484.

The event is being supported by the Veterans Administration, Warren County Veterans Services and its FAVOR (Find and Assist Veterans of Record) program.

LGCB encourages veterans and members of the military from throughout the area to attend and wear their uniforms.

The concert, conducted by music director Michael Craner, will pay homage to veterans and members of the military for their patriotism and willingness to serve in the military and sacrifice for the country. The community concert band will be performing a variety of patriotic music and music popular during various conflict eras.

This event is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and the state Legislature, administered locally by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, and also in part by the village of Lake George, town of Lake George and Warren County Department of Tourism.

For more information, go to www.lgcb.org.

Field of Flags

The west lawn of Fort William Henry will be transformed into a field of over 7,000 flags to honor veterans and active-duty military personnel from Nov. 5 through Nov. 12. Each flag has a name, branch of service and time of service attached.

Members of the public are invited to add their name or that of a loved one during the year so it can be displayed in the field during November. A ceremony and musket salute to mark Veterans Day will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, followed by a musket salute and closing remarks. Admission is free. Beverages will be available after the ceremony.

Jiu jitsu open house

A collaborative open house will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday to introduce military veterans and the local community to kettlebell, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, cardio kick boxing and emotional balance yoga at Atlas Jiu Jitsu and Simple Strength and Conditioning in Midtown Plaza in South Glens Falls.

Free or donation-based classes will be offered by Atlas Jiu Jitsu instructor Joe Zakriski; former Marine Ryan Carpenter of Simple Strength and Conditioning kettlebell gym; U.S. Army veteran Justin Hall in cardio kick boxing; and certified RYT Erica Woodward, who recently completed specialized training with the Veterans Yoga Project to teach yoga to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hall is in the midst of competing in 22 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tournaments over the next year to raise money to reduce veteran suicide through his organization Operation Rolling for Resilience. All proceeds from the open house, which will include a bake sale, will benefit Operation Rolling for Resilience and the Veterans Yoga Project.

Local recovery advocate Judy Moffitt will attend along with a psychology coach and mental health practitioner.

For more information on the open house and sponsorship opportunities, contact Erica Woodward at 518-791-6575.

U.S.S. Slater

The U.S.S. Slater, the last destroyer escort afloat in America, will hold a ceremony to honor veterans at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The ship is located in downtown Albany at the intersection of Broadway and Quay Street.

The ceremony will celebrate all veterans, their sacrifice, bravery, selflessness and commitment to protect the nation.

All who attend the ceremony will gain free admittance to the newly opened Collections Space filled with museum artifacts donated from DE sailors and their families.

Tours cost $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children, and free for kids under 5 years old. All veterans are granted free admission to tour the U.S.S. Slater on Veterans Day.

Adirondack Thunder appreciation night

The Adirondack Thunder will host its annual Military Appreciation Night at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cool Insuring Arena.

“Seats for Service” will offer area businesses the opportunity to purchase ticket packages for sponsorship in three price categories. Tickets will be donated on behalf of sponsors to local military organizations in the Capital Region.

The cost of game ticket bundles is $450 for 30 tickets (Red Package), $900 for 60 tickets (White Package) and $1,500 for 100 tickets (Blue Package).

All sponsors will be recognized on game night with an emblazoned video board. Additionally, White Package and Blue Package sponsors will score a Thunder social media blast. Blue Package sponsors will be the exclusive recipients of an autographed Thunder hockey stick.

For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com.

Gretta Hochsprung can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

