Veterans honored in ceremonies across region

GLENS FALLS — Military service, by its very nature, is temporary.

“The legacy of that service, however, can benefit generations for centuries,” said Bob Zink, commander of American Legion Post 233 in Glens Falls.

The American Legion and the city of Glens Falls held its annual observance of Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Thursday in front of the Peace and Victory Monument in Crandall Park.

“Fewer than 10% of Americans can claim the title ‘veteran,’” Zink told a crowd of nearly 50 people. “That’s less than one-half of 1% of our population that currently serves.”

Guest speaker Jon “Mike” Michael, the commander of VFW Post 2475 in Glens Falls, served with the Army from 1981 to 1984, then served in the Navy from 1984 to 1999, and then the Air Force from 1999 to 2013.

He served in Grenada, Desert Storm, Panama, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan.

He called Veterans Day a time for celebration and reflection.

“The veteran represents a fundamental truth,” Michael said. “It’s not the powerful weapons that make our military the greatest in the world. It’s the strength of our military, spirit and skill of our men and women who have worn or now wear the uniform of our nation’s military.”

Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall, wearing an Army sweatshirt, said today’s soldiers willingly volunteer to put themselves in harm’s way.

“At best they come home having faced danger and survived. At worst, they pay the ultimate sacrifice with their lives,” Hall said. “But there can be no doubt every one of our veterans has earned our unwavering gratitude for their dedication to the cause of freedom and sacrifice on our behalf.”

Veterans Day, explained Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, a retired history teacher, was originally called Armistice Day and was celebrated on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, signaling the end of World War I in 1918.

The name was officially changed in 1954 to Veterans Day by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“Veterans Day observed annually on today, Nov. 11, is a tribute to our military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces,” Strough explained, “not to be confused with Memorial Day, which honors those who died as a part of their service. Veterans Day honors all military veterans, including those who are still with us.”

Veterans Day is a day to be grateful and celebrate, Strough said.

“We are here today to pay honor and appreciation to our veterans,” Strough continued. “Every veteran has a story, a family and deep sense of duty to our nation and to you and to me. And because of their sacrifices, we still have our freedom. The least we can do is have a day to pay recognition to our veterans. So happy Veterans Day.”

Gretta Hochsprung can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

