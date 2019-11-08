The following Veterans Day-related ceremonies and events are scheduled over the holiday weekend:
SATURDAY
Lake George
- The Caldwell-Lake George Library will hold a reception honoring local veterans on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All veterans, family members and patrons are invited to attend this free event. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. For more information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
- Congregation Shaara Tfille/The Jewish Community Center of Saratoga Springs invites veterans, active-duty service members and all who wish to attend to a special Veterans Shabbat on Saturday. Held at 84 Weibel Ave., Saratoga Springs, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a luncheon to follow. Please RSVP, or for more information, contact 518-584-2370 or saratogajcc@albany.twcbc.com.
SUNDAY
Glens Falls The Lake George Community Band will host its annual “Salute To Veterans Concert” honoring all veterans on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Glens Falls High School auditorium. Admission is free to veterans and active-duty members of the military as well as students and children. Adult admission $10. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., with all seats general admission. The concert, “D-Day 75th Anniversary,” conducted by Music Director Michael Craner, will pay homage to veterans and all members of the military. A joint honor guard from local American Legion posts and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts will present the colors at the concert. Local armed forces recruiters and the Army National Guard will escort veterans to their seats and the Patriot Guard Riders will provide veterans with an honor guard as they approach and enter the building. This event is made possible in part by New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature, administered locally by Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council. Also supporting this event in part are the village of Lake George, town of Lake George and Warren County Department of Tourism.
MONDAY
Glens Falls
- American Legion Post No. 233 on Cooper Street, Glens Falls, will hold its annual Veterans Day breakfast on Monday at VFW Post No. 2475 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Veterans are free, and the fee for others attending is $5 apiece. Post 233 will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at Crandall Park at the Victory and Peace monument. Commander Robert Zink of the Legion post will preside. Guests will be Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall of Glens Falls, Queensbury Supervisor John Strough and Assemblyman Dan Stec. Guest speaker will be Michael Hoag, the junior vice commander of the state Veterans of Foreign Wars and past commander of Legion Post No. 233 and present commander of VFW Post No. 2475. The Glens Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary is doing spaghetti dinner from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the VFW Post. All veterans are free and there is a $5 donation for nonveterans.
Queensbury
- SUNY Adirondack will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Monday near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the upper quad on the Queensbury campus. The ceremony will feature a posting of the colors by American Legion Post No. 533 Color Guard of Corinth, a presentation of the wreath by SUNY Adirondack student veterans and a retiring of the colors by American Legion Post No. 533 Color Guard.SUNY Adirondack music major Kaylee Green will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” during the event. Speakers include SUNY Adirondack Veterans Club President Jessy Holcomb, Lane Schermerhorn of American Legion Post No. 533, SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy, Student Senate President Dylan Guilfoyle, Assemblyman Dan Stec, Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner and members of the SUNY Adirondack Veterans Club, including Tim French, Chris Stimpson and Adviser Ryan Thomas. The program, which is free and open to the public, was organized by the SUNY Adirondack Veterans Club, with special thanks to American Legion Post No. 533, Chartwells Food Services and the SUNY Adirondack Faculty Student Association. Refreshments will be provided. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Scoville Learning Center.
Texas Roadhouse in Queensbury, and other locations, is inviting veterans and active members of the U.S. military across the country to enjoy free lunch on Monday. For the eighth year, every Texas Roadhouse location will participate in the free lunch event to honor the men and women of the armed forces. All active, retired or former U.S. military can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.
Fort Ann
- A Veterans Day service will be held at 11 a.m. in the village park. The Fort Ann American Legion will conduct a prayer and present a cross wreath.
Granville
The Veterans of Foreign Wars post will hold a Veterans Day parade and service at 10 a.m. starting outside the Granville Sentinel
- building. The parade will head down Main Street and stop in the village to honor fallen U.S. Navy personnel. It will proceed to Veterans Park for a ceremony. VFW Post No. 1653 will have refreshments at 9 North St. following the parade.
Hague
- There will be a veterans memorial service at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park in Hague.
Hudson Falls
- A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., with a bell-ringing and color guard salute at 11:11 a.m. in Juckett Park.
Lake Luzerne
- American Legion Post No. 862 will serve a chicken dinner and a 100th anniversary party for the auxiliary from 4 to 7 p.m. at 379 Lake Ave. Veterans are free and guests are $8.
Saratoga
- The Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at the cemetery on Duell Road in the town of Saratoga at 11 a.m. Monday.
Warrensburg
- A ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Veterans Park that will include a reading of the roll and a gun salute.
Whitehall
- A Veterans Day service will be held at 11 a.m. in Riverside Memorial Park. The American Legion will dedicate a monument to World War II veteran Henry Gurney, who was a member of the Legion for 74 years. The Whitehall Central School select chorus will also sing songs during the ceremony.
Organizations and municipalities wanting to add to this list are invited to contact City Editor Bob Condon by emailing condon@poststar.com or calling 518-742-3250.
