Veterans Day ceremonies will be held across region

There are numerous Veterans Days ceremonies to attend in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.

Local VFWs and American Legions will honor veterans for their sacrifices after two years of a pandemic that forced some in-person ceremonies to be put on pause or be scaled down.

Among the events and ceremonies are:

Glens Falls

The Glens Falls Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Peace and Victory Monument in Crandall Park at 11 a.m. Friday. Guest speaker will be retired Marine Corps Sgt. Major Christopher Thomas.

SUNY Adirondack

A ceremony at the SUNY Adirondack veterans memorial on the SUNY Adirondack campus will be held at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday. The memorial is outside the south entrance to Adirondack Hall or, in the case of inclement weather, in the Northwest Bay Conference Center in Adirondack Hall.

The ceremony will include remarks from Veterans Club adviser and U.S. Air Force veteran Ryan Thomas. The event is free to the public.

Field of Flags

An annual ceremony a Fort William Henry in Lake George captures the eyes of many with a field of over 8,000 flags. The flags are placed near the fort located on the west lawn. There will be a musket salute at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The flags are all tagged with the name of active duty personnel and veterans, with the time period that they started and ended if not still active. Flags also include the branch of service in which the individual was enlisted.

Glens Falls Elks Lodge dinner

The Glens Falls Elks Lodge will host a spaghetti dinner in honor of Veterans Day at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The dinner will be free to veterans and their families. Those who are interested in attending should call ahead as seating is limited.

Takeout options will also be available with pickup offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call the Elks Lodge at 518-792-3434 for more information and to save your seat.

Saratoga National Cemetery

Veterans Day will be celebrated at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Saratoga starting at 11 a.m. at the assembly area in front of the main flagpole.

Last year, the ceremony was held a day early and later in the afternoon as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and COVID restrictions prohibited formal ceremonies to be held on Nov. 11.

John Mehan from Stillwater American Legion Post 490 will be the guest speaker, according to the Veterans Affairs website. The free event is open to the public.

Salem Memorial and Veterans Park

The Salem Memorial and Veterans Park will be the site of a service on Friday at 11 a.m. The Salem Rotary will be the host of the memorial ceremony alongside the American Legion and Women's Auxiliary.

Speakers will include Rotary President Tom Rogers, county Veterans Administrator Kenneth Winchell, Town Historian Judy Flagg and others. There will also be a dedication to a new Salem Memorial and Veterans Park sign.

Birthplace of the Navy

Whitehall takes Veterans Day seriously as being the birthplace of the U.S. Navy and will honor veterans on Friday. American Legion Post 83 will have events beginning in the early morning.

At 8 a.m., Post 83 will hold a service at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church Cemetery. At 10 a.m., the Veterans Day parade will begin to form with a kickoff on Main Street by 11 a.m. The parade will pause at the Navy Gun Park, where a wreath will be laid.

Following the parade, there will be a ceremony held at the Riverside Park's veterans monument with speakers from American Legion Post 83.