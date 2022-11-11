 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans Day 2022

Veterans Day 2022

In a Veterans Day ceremony at Salem’s Memorial and Veterans Park, located adjacent to the Revolutionary War-era Old Salem Burial Ground, color guard members, from left, John Welsh, Andy Erbe and Jack McKeighan raise the flag for opening ceremonies, while in pole tents behind them, spectators and a selection of the high school band watch. Taking to the podium, and introducing guests and presenters was local author Al Cormier, who served as master of ceremonies. Closing the ceremony by playing taps was Hanna Gongola of the Salem Washington Academy Band.

