Veterans Day 2022: Speakers at Glens Falls ceremony offer reminders on service and sacrifice

GLENS FALLS — The overcast skies on Friday morning served as the perfect backdrop for the American flags flying in front of the Peace and Victory Monument at Crandall Park for the traditional 11 a.m. Veterans Day ceremony.

Bob Zink, commander of the Glens Falls American Legion, led the ceremony, which featured remarks from Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, Queensbury town Supervisor John Strough and keynote speaker retired U.S. Marine Sgt. Major Christopher Thomas.

Zink opened the ceremony, sharing the history of Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, a day set to honor World War I veterans, but was then changed to honor all veterans by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954.

All of the speakers Friday morning stated no greater honor could be achieved than that which a U.S. serviceman or servicewoman earns.

“While it is important to gather on days like Veterans Day and Memorial Day, it is important to remember veterans are defending this country 365 days a year. ... We know without our veterans. America would not be America,” Zink said.

Collins shared two stories connecting him personally to U.S. soldiers. He said both his father Jack and his uncle Tom fought in World War II and “ran into each other” at a bar in Italy while defending the U.S. and its allies.

He went on to share that his youngest son Aiden recently completed basic training and advanced training in the Army National Guard before returning to finish his college degree at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

“I’ll remember that, no matter what he does for the rest of his life, his commitment to that service. I didn’t talk him out of it, I didn’t talk him into it and I couldn’t be more proud,” Collins said about his son.

The mayor also plugged the city’s new cemetery mapping system, which is an attempt to compile a complete list of area veterans including branch, type and duration of service data.

Strough compiled some quotes he felt embodied the spirit of Veterans Day and the service soldiers provide the country.

Zink introduced the guest speaker by sharing some of the highlights in his career so far.

Thomas is a veteran with 20 years of U.S. Marine service, who served in combat during operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He is now the treasurer of Marine Corps League Memorial Detachment No. 2 in Hudson Falls and founder and owner of Elite 9 Veteran Talent Acquisition Services. Thomas’ business helps veterans and military spouses connect with employment opportunities.

Thomas spoke about the lack of opportunities presented to soldiers after they return home, many without a college education or lengthy job resume.

He urged the public to advocate for veterans and the benefits they should be awarded.

“Our veterans have left one battlefield and they are now onto many more. Every day is Veterans Day and every day a veteran understands their service may require cashing the check of their life,” Thomas said. “It is important that we understand, freedom isn’t free and it is in fact quite expensive.”