According to a news release from the group, there will be baked goods, raffles, vendors with give-a-ways, music and a mascots from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Pines in Glens Falls.

The VCHC is asking the community to support their main fundraising event at 170 Warren St., but those who can't attend and still want to help veterans in need can stop by the lobby of The Pines until April 21 with monetary or non-perishable donations, or call 518-793-5163 and ask for Jennifer to make other arrangements.