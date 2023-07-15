Low-income veterans, service members, families and older adults can purchase fresh, healthy foods at local farmers’ markets through the state’s Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program and FreshConnect Checks Program. The program supports the access to fresh foods and encourages consumers to visit local farmer’s markets this summer, and to shop local.

Access to fresh food is something that should be accessible for all, especially for lower-income families and veterans, said Carol Ann Conover. She is the liaison for the Veterans Business Network of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Personally, as a resident of Warren County, I definitely know there are a lot of people that are advocates,” she said. “We live in a very special place and there are so many people who believe in and support the organization.”

Forty percent of the people at the Glens Falls farmers market use a fresh food assistance program, such as Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program and FreshConnect Checks Program, market President Tom Wells told The Post-Star.

“We not only have FreshConnect which is $50 a day for those who qualify, we also have EBT SNAP and Double-Up Food Bucks where every dollar you spend, you get two dollars more with a cap of $20,” Wells said.

EBT SNAP, formerly Food Stamps, is an electronic payment plan for low income families. The double-up program is a sister program to SNAP.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced that several programs were available as of Monday, July 10.

“Every New Yorker deserves access to local, farm-fresh food that keeps them healthy and makes them feel good. Here in New York, we are lucky to be home to some of the best growers and producers in the country, and farmers’ markets are critical tools that connect producers directly to consumers, enhance our local food supply chain, and bolster the New York State agricultural industry,” he said.

New York State has over 700 farmers markets, farm stands, and mobile markets that participate in various programs, according to the release.

Consumers who are eligible are provided with coupons to use for fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets, farm stands, and mobile markets in New York State. If an individual is a low-income older adult, 60 years or older or an individual enrolled in WIC, living in New York State, they may be eligible to receive coupons.

Older adults must contact their local county Office for the Aging for more information. Individuals enrolled in WIC may contact their WIC clinic to ask how they can get coupons.

FreshConnect Checks Program helps expand access to fresh food in underserved communities, to improve the diet of individuals in those communities and to foster economic development by supporting local producers.

By allowing the purchase of dairy products, meats, and more in addition to the purchase of fruits and vegetables, the FreshConnect Checks Program supports even more producers across New York State.

To learn more about the farmers’ market programs or to find a market near you, click here.