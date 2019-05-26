QUEENSBURY – A Ballston Lake veteran is riding his bike across the country to raise money for a new Queensbury non-profit.
He’s trying to raise $30,000 for Woofs for Warriors, an agency that provides trained service dogs to veterans.
It’s his way of saying thank you to the organization who found him a dog and trained the dog to help him with his seizures, without charging him a single cent.
“There’s no health insurance plan that includes service dogs,” said U.S. Army veteran Jimmy Thomas. “I got Boots 100% free, including training – that cost about $30,000. I got him for free. I should do something to make it possible for a couple other people, at least one, to get a dog.”
He said he had no idea how he would have scraped up the money for the dog if he had to pay $30,000.
But since he got Boots more than a year ago, he has not had a single seizure. While dogs can only warn humans of an oncoming seizure, they can’t actually prevent them. But doctors had theorized in Thomas’ case that seizures were brought on by his anxiety and stress level. Being with Boots has kept him calm.
Now he runs a construction contracting business.
“He’s made it so I can work,” Thomas said. “I work construction – I really don’t want to fall off a roof.”
Boots comes to the construction sites and lays down quietly in the shade. He’s perfectly trained and never leaves his spot until Thomas comes back, Thomas said.
“He makes it so I can actually live,” Thomas said.
He will be biking for six to eight hours a day, traveling from Oregon to Albany, NY over the course of two months. Boots can’t run that long, so he will follow Thomas by car – two men who work with Thomas on construction will drive out with Boots partway through the trip. He plans to leave June 3.
He got Boots through Mountains for Miracles, a local organization. In January, Woofs for Warriors branched off to become its own agency focusing solely on service dogs.
“We branched off because Mountains to Miracles was focusing on other veteran needs and we had identified this as a need,” said President Cathy Reichen.
She got involved years ago because of her father, a Vietnam War veteran. He needed a service dog and is now doing “very well,” she said.
“There’s not a lot you can give to thank someone for their service,” she said.
But you can give them a service dog. She’s found that they can help with PTSD, can provide physical help for those who need it, and can create a better quality of life for an injured veteran.
The key, she said, is training. The agency spends a year training the dog.
“We train the dog and the veteran together,” she said. “We give homework. Once you have a dog trained, you have to continue with reinforcement.”
Thomas praised the group’s training.
“They trained him to be the most awesome service dog in the universe,” he said of Boots. “He’ll stay by himself regardless of what you tempt him to do. They trained him to do whatever he’s told and he won’t do anything until he’s told to do it. Say you drop your prescription medicine on the floor – you know how some dogs will eat it before you can grab it? He won’t touch it.”
He’s encountered some “emotional support” animals in restaurants who are not as well trained.
“I’ve been where other people say their dog is a service dog, and their dog is snapping at Boots,” he said.
That behavior makes it harder for his real service dog to be accepted sometimes, he said. He’s had some people tell him they’re afraid the dog will pee on things inappropriately.
“They give us all a bad name,” he said.
While any dog can be trained to be a companion, she said it takes a special dog to handle service training.
“There are purebred labs who are very, very smart but they don’t want to work, so they don’t make the program,” she said. “The dog has to be interested in the training.”
Dogs are trained by Vice President Chris Argento. The Glens Falls Kennel Club donates space to the group for their efforts.
One of their main needs is finding dogs. They are also always looking for volunteers.
To donate, go to https://woofsforwarriors.org/ or send a check to P.O. Box 2466, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
