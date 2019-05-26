How to help

THE GOAL: A cross-country trip to raise $30,000, enough for one service dog for a veteran

WHEN: June 3 - end of July

WHO: U.S. Army veteran Jimmy Thomas

WHERE: Oregon to Albany, NY, by bike

HOW: To donate, go to https://woofsforwarriors.org/ or send a check to P.O. Box 2466, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

WHY: "He (the dog) makes it so I can really live."