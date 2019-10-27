GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls residents Jason and Diane Lewis have opened a new store named Support Your Troops, where people can buy apparel to show their support for the military and help veterans’ causes.
The store opened on Oct. 4 at 130 Broad St. in the Broad Street Shopping Center. All proceeds after rent and inventory go toward veterans’ causes.
The response has been good so far, according to Lewis. People have come in after seeing the couple on social media and a couple local residents have found the store as well.
The clothing comes from all over the United States including from Texas, Illinois and Georgia, according to Jason Lewis.
“Everything that we sell is apparel from veteran-owned companies. They’re all printed in America and guaranteed for life,” he said.
Lewis was heavily involved in the successful effort to build the Persian Gulf Conflict memorial at SUNY Adirondack. That experience stuck with him.
“It really taught me that motivation is one thing, but action is really the difference between an idea and reality,” he said.
Lewis said they are going to rotate the causes they support. Right now, they are donating money to Adopt-A-Soldier and Veterans Miracle Center.
Lewis served in the U.S. Army Infantry First Calvary Division from 1997 to 2001 and was in the U.S. Army reserves from 2003 to 2005. He was deployed to Bosnia and Kuwait. Lewis received a business degree from SUNY Adirondack in 2003.
Lewis and his wife are working at the store full time but are not taking any salary. He said he gets a lot of satisfaction out of this work.
“I’m a disabled veteran and this is good therapy for me to be able to get out into the community. That’s a big motivator for me,” he said.
Diane Lewis is from Seattle originally and moved around a lot growing as her father was in the U.S. Navy.
“I come from a strong military background,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
She said she discovered the rental space while she was surfing Facebook looking at garage sale sites. She got in touch with the owner and made the deal.
The Lewises met about 15 years ago when they worked at the Target store in Aviation Mall. They both are also former nurses.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Cliff Seguin, chairman and founder of Operation Adopt A Soldier, said he was not aware of Lewis’ planned donation, but he is happy.
“That’s wonderful. We could really use it now since we had the fire,” he said.
The organization’s facility at 4281 state Route 50 burned down in August and it is operating out of a temporary space at 891 Saratoga Road in Wilton until the owner of the property can rebuild on the site. Seguin hopes to be back in the permanent space in the spring.
However, Seguin said the disruption has not stopped the organization from sending care packages overseas.
Veterans Miracle Health Center Director Melody Burns said Jason Lewis had contacted her about a month ago about his plans. She is thrilled with the donation.
“That’s great,” she said.
The Albany-based center provides everyday items for veterans free of charge, according to Burns. The veteran calls and schedules an appointment to go shopping in the center, which has personal hygiene items, clothing and household goods.
“Our goal is to meet the daily needs — stuff that you use every single day. Everything in here is brand new.”
The center opened in November 2014 and has served almost 12,000 people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.