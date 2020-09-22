Vermont temporarily placed Washington County in 'yellow zone," prompting quarantines

Even business owners in Vermont were taken aback to learn that Washington County had briefly been on the mandatory quarantine list. They said they had taken no extra precautions and hadn’t been aware of the change. Those who live in a “yellow” county, which includes Warren, Saratoga and Essex counties as of Tuesday, must quarantine for 14 days and pass a COVID test before entering Vermont for non-essential activities.

Vermont officials defended the four-day yellow status for Washington County, saying that the number of cases and number of people sick changed significantly, which is heavily weighted in the formula that calculates each county’s status.

Four weeks ago, Washington County had an excellent week, with just one person testing positive for coronavirus. In the next two weeks, eight and nine people, respectively, tested positive. Additionally, most of the eight people who tested positive were still sick when the next nine people tested positive, and the Vermont formula takes into consideration the number of people who are sick.

Last week, only four people tested positive and many people recovered, which may be why the county is now back in the green.

After last week, Vermont officials are no longer updating the map on Fridays. Vermont officials are now updating the map every Tuesday to allow residents to better plan their weekends.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.