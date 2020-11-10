Vermont now requiring quarantine for all

Those who want to visit Vermont must quarantine at home for 14 days, or seven days followed by a negative test, if they are traveling by car. If they are traveling by public transportation, they must quarantine after arriving in Vermont. That means they cannot visit friends, shop or do other activities until their quarantine is over.

It is a shift from the system that was in place, but it essentially means that the restrictions on travel that were in place before are more permanent. There is no longer the possibility that a county’s caseload will fall to the point where free travel would be allowed.

But it was unlikely that free travel was going to happen soon under the previous system. At noon Tuesday, Vermont ranked Washington County in “red” because of the coronavirus outbreak at Washington Correctional Facility, the medium-security prison in Fort Ann.

While Warren and Saratoga counties have been in “red” or “yellow” for months, Washington County has normally been in “green,” allowing cross-state travel. The quarantine rules apply to all counties that are ranked red or yellow.