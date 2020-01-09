Vermont man jailed in Granville drug, gun case

GRANVILLE — A man from Vermont faces numerous criminal charges after an encounter with State Police in Middle Granville on Saturday, officials said.

John L. Carter, 27, of Middletown Springs, was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon after police found cocaine, a gun and an altered license plate in and on a vehicle he was with, according to State Police.

Police described the incident as follows:

Trooper Kara Moak was on patrol when she spotted a man outside a vehicle that was stopped on New Boston Road, feet from the Vermont state line, around 11:30 a.m.

She stopped but the man was not cooperative and walked east across the state line. Moak determined the vehicle had a temporary license plate that had been altered and had it towed away, and when it was search, police found packets of cocaine and an unregistered handgun.

Carter had left the area at that point, but he was arrested Tuesday when he was in Granville for a court appearance that stemmed from a November arrest by Granville Police on a felony criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly possessing a rifle with an illegal silencer.

He was arraigned on the new charges and released on his own recognizance pending further court action.

