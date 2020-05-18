You are the owner of this article.
Vermont man dies in motorcycle crash in Crown Point
CROWN POINT — A Vermont man died in a motorcycle crash in Crown Point on Sunday.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Lake Road in Crown Park.

Dana L. Sanderson, 60, of Colchester, was traveling north on his 2007 Harley-Davidson when he went off the east shoulder of the road at a sharp curve, State Police said in a news release.

The motorcycle struck a telephone pole, causing Sanderson to be ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Essex County Coroner Kelly Valentine.

Sanderson’s body was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, where an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

