A Vermont man who led police on a high-speed chase from Kingsbury to Fair Haven, Vermont, in August has been arrested on a charge of bail jumping.

Tyrone C. Myette, 32, of Hyde Park, Vermont, was arrested Friday by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Myette failed to appear in Washington County Court for a court date in August. He had been released on his own recognizance after being arrested on a charge of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony.

He now faces another felony charge of bail jumping. He was arraigned and is being held at Washington County Jail without bail.

His original case began on Aug. 7 when Washington County sheriff's deputies tried to pull him over around 2:30 a.m.

He was driving a motorcycle with stolen license plates and at times was clocked at 100 mph on Route 4, police said.

He passed a sheriff's patrol car at high speed, but when the officer turned around to pursue, the chase was terminated because the motorcycle was going dangerously fast, Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said.

Whitehall Police spotted the vehicle minutes later and tracked it to western Vermont, where Myette was arrested.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in Vermont and felony driving while intoxicated in Washington County. He was previously arrested on a felony DWI charge in Fort Ann last October.

