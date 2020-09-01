Vermont imposes travel restrictions for Essex and Hamilton counties

The state of Vermont has imposed travel restrictions for New York’s Essex and Hamilton counties.

The restrictions were imposed as Essex County contends with its first major outbreak at a nursing home. As of Monday, at least 84 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with the outbreak at the Essex Center nursing home and rehabilitation facility in Elizabethtown.

Six of the center’s residents have died. Hamilton County has seen at least 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March, according to the New York Department of Health.

Vermont’s travel restrictions require any Vermonter who travels to Essex or Hamilton counties to quarantine when they return home. Those traveling from Essex or Hamilton counties into Vermont are required to either quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, or quarantine at home for seven days and test negative for COVID-19 prior to traveling.

Essex and Hamilton County residents who plan to camp or vacation in Vermont are also required to sign a certificate of compliance with the quarantine requirement when they book a campsite, vacation rental or hotel room. Essential workers traveling for business face different requirements.

More on the Vermont travel restrictions is available at accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/restart/cross-state-travel.

