Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga Springs shooting has Glens Falls ties

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy involved in a shootout early Sunday morning is a graduate of Glens Falls High School and a former Kingsbury business owner.

Vito E. Caselnova IV was involved in a shootout and wounded on the streets of Saratoga Springs.

His lawyer, Greg Teresi, has since stated Caselnova was defending himself and didn’t realize that police were shouting at him to drop his gun.

Caselnova’s account of the 3 a.m. events emerged from his attorney Monday, but the other gunman’s version of the confrontation remains unclear, according to the Associated Press.

Saratoga Springs police said the bullets were exchanged between Caselnova and another man after a bar fight continued outside. After a group of people shoved the deputy to the ground, bullets flew between him and one of his adversaries, Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino said Sunday.

Police arrived to see the deputy holding a gun, and they opened fire after he didn't respond to repeated commands to drop it, Montagnino said.

Teresi said he believes Caselnova didn’t hear those commands.

Police fired at least some of the bullets that left the 24-year-old deputy with multiple wounds. The other man and Caselnova's girlfriend also were wounded. All three were hospitalized and in stable condition.

"One hundred percent, he was a victim,” Teresi told WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star's news partner.

Caselnova is still in the hospital, according to NewsChannel 13.

Caselnova graduated from Glens Falls High School in 2016 before going on to college at The College of St. Rose in Albany.

He returned to the area as the owner and operator of True North Auto & Boat Services in 2018, which is listed as permanently closed on Google.

However, the family-run business still functions as a boat brokerage "specializing in consignment sales, consulting & transport," according to the company's Facebook page.

On the True North Marine Group's website, Caselnova is listed as the Glens Falls-based company's charter captain.

The Rutland County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Caselnova, a part-time deputy, was put on administrative leave as New York authorities investigate.