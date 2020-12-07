Verizon wireless outage restored in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — Service has restored for Verizon Wireless customers in Fort Edward.
The cell company had issues with its tower on Park Avenue, which left much of the northern areas of Fort Edward and bordering communities without service on Sunday. The network was restored sometime late Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Washington County Department of Public Safety.
Verizon Wireless is continuing to work on the issues with their network.
The county has not been provided any information about the cause of the outage.
