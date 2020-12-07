 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Verizon wireless outage restored in Fort Edward
0 comments
alert

Verizon wireless outage restored in Fort Edward

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — Service has restored for Verizon Wireless customers in Fort Edward.

The cell company had issues with its tower on Park Avenue, which left much of the northern areas of Fort Edward and bordering communities without service on Sunday. The network was restored sometime late Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

Verizon Wireless is continuing to work on the issues with their network.

The county has not been provided any information about the cause of the outage.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News