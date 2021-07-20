Verizon telephone service restored in Moreau following weeks-long outage

MOREAU — Telephone service was restored for an unknown number of Verizon customers on Tuesday, following a weeks-long outage that left residents unable to communicate with loved ones or call emergency services via their landlines.
The extent of the service distribution, which dates back to July 4, is unclear, but Supervisor Todd Kusnierz on Tuesday said he has fielded complaints from residents in the Woodscape neighborhood and along Route 32 and Sweet Road.
“I just spoke with Verizon and they are telling me everything is up and running,” he said Tuesday.
Verizon did not return a request seeking comment, including questions about how many customers were affected and why it took longer than two weeks to restore phone service.
But Kusnierz said he was told the outage stemmed from a faulty power unit, and repairs were delayed because of a supply chain problem brought on by the pandemic.
“Sometimes, as we’ve seen with COVID, things don’t come when you expect them to come,” he said.
The town office was among the customers affected by the outage.
A message displayed on the town’s website asks residents seeking to speak with town officials to email the town clerk and wait for a return call.
Deputy Supervisor Kyle Noonan, who tried to reach out to Verizon at the onset of the outage, said employees used their personal cell phones to conduct town business while phones were out.
“I give them a lot of credit for that because they don’t have to do that,” he said.
He was “appalled” by Verizon’s handling of the situation, noting service representatives he spoke to didn’t seem concerned about the outage and refused to provide specific information on how many residents were affected.
Noonan said several residents he spoke to had similar complaints about Verizon's customer service.
He added that many have come to rely on their landlines to communicate with loved ones during the pandemic.
"That hurts at the heart — that people can't communicate with families right now," Noonan said.
He added that he explained to a customer service representative that the outage was a public safety risk, because residents without cell phone access were unable to dial 911 in the event of an emergency.
“I said the problem here is that for the people really affected this is becoming a health and safety issue, because it’s affecting a lot of people and some of them are elderly,” Noonan said. “As a result, they don’t have a cell phone and can’t pick up a cell phone and call 911 or wait on hold with Verizon for a long time. They didn’t care.”
He added: "I find it absolutely disgusting and appalling that Verizon couldn’t help us."
The state’s Public Service Commission, responsible for regulating utilities, said the outage is under investigation and noted the company could face a financial penalty if their metrics for service quality were not met.
“Upon conclusion of the investigation, which began July 9, the department will determine whether the outage impacts Verizon’s service quality metrics related to out-of-service for core customers under Verizon’s service quality improvement plan,” the agency said in a statement. “If those metric standards are not met, Verizon could face a financial penalty.”
Kusnierz said he was not aware of anyone having difficulties contacting emergency services during the outage.
"Anytime you're dealing with utilities, because they're very large and do go down, it's always a concern," he said.
Kusnierz said anyone who lost service should call Verizon customer service and report an outage. They should then contact Town Hall and file their own complaint.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.