Verizon telephone service restored in Moreau following weeks-long outage

Deputy Supervisor Kyle Noonan, who tried to reach out to Verizon at the onset of the outage, said employees used their personal cell phones to conduct town business while phones were out.

“I give them a lot of credit for that because they don’t have to do that,” he said.

He was “appalled” by Verizon’s handling of the situation, noting service representatives he spoke to didn’t seem concerned about the outage and refused to provide specific information on how many residents were affected.

Noonan said several residents he spoke to had similar complaints about Verizon's customer service.

He added that many have come to rely on their landlines to communicate with loved ones during the pandemic.

"That hurts at the heart — that people can't communicate with families right now," Noonan said.

He added that he explained to a customer service representative that the outage was a public safety risk, because residents without cell phone access were unable to dial 911 in the event of an emergency.