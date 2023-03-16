MOREAU — An expletive-ridden verbal altercation, which occurred after the Feb. 28 Moreau Town Board meeting, has led officials to authorize spending almost $5,000 to add security cameras to town hall.

“It’s something that we’ve been looking at for a while, but I can tell you what precipitated … tonight’s action is that we had a local official that was threatened after last board meeting here in Town Hall and we will not tolerate that,” explained Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz during Tuesday’s meeting. “We will maintain a record of any of that activity and hopefully that will curb any future such actions.”

The incident in question stemmed from an exchange between Councilman Kyle Noonan and Moreau resident Dominic Tom during the public comment section of meeting.

Tom was utilizing his 3-minute “privilege of the floor” to admonish Moreau Town Historian Brigid Martin for comments shared on her personal Facebook page. While Tom was speaking, Noonan rotated the timer on the council dais, so it was facing Tom, showing him how much time was left in his session.

“Keep timing me. You wanna get me done here,” Tom interrupted himself to say to Noonan.

“Is there a problem with me looking at the time, Mr. Tom?” Noonan responded.

The two argued briefly, talking over one another, before Tom returned to the topic of what he considered to be Martin’s misconduct as she was allegedly auctioning off a ticket to the South High Marathon Dance (SHMD) on her page, stating that the proceeds would be going back into the SHMD fundraiser.

“I find it incogitable to take free tickets, regardless of how the money is going back to the marathon,” Tom said.

After Tom’s time had expired, Kusnierz responded by pointing out that the tickets were a limited offering for this year’s event and said he approved of any member of the public selling unused tickets to add to the nonprofit’s coffers.

After the meeting had adjourned, as Tom was walking out the doors to the parking lot, Noonan called out to him suggesting that he should attempt to get his hands on a ticket to the event, and doubting that he would be able to. According to Tom, the incident deteriorated from there.

“I really can’t remember what his gripe was as I was walking out the door, but it extended into me telling him as a teacher, he should put an end to the bullying, insults, etc... of Brigid Martin but he’s too scared to cross his boss,” Tom wrote in an email to The Post-Star shortly after the Feb. 28 meeting. “I would turn to leave and he’d holler out something again as he tried to duck into Kusnierz’ office, so we’d resume. Unfortunately, at the end I called him a ‘f——— a—hole.’”

At the time, Noonan dismissed the ordeal as “unfortunate,” and little more than a “sign of the times.”

“I was spoken to very poorly and quite disrespectfully by a resident. The resident did shout expletives at me during the exchange,” he said via email.

After the action taken by the Town Board during Tuesday’s meeting, however, Noonan spoke in more detail on the matter.

“After his 3 minutes of grandstanding, and the adjournment of the meeting, as I was walking back to put my computer in the office I was approached by (Tom). I was standing outside the supervisor’s office and I heard him shouting in my direction,” he wrote to The Post-Star Wednesday. “I don’t remember all of it, as I was not expecting to be in that type of a conversation on my way out the door. I do recall being called a ‘(expletive, starting with the letter F) disgrace’ and he was inches from my face with the finger pointing.”

Noonan said other town employees interjected and separated the two men, but Tom continued to lob insults at him as he left the building. He went on to explain that as a teacher, he models appropriate actions and behaviors for his students.

“Fighting and antagonist threats are not things I teach, or support,” he wrote. “As for his biweekly, mean-spirited retorts, I don’t take these things personally but I feel as if this individual has proven time and again that he will stop at nothing to be seen and heard, usually spouting the same misinformation over and over.”

After the Feb. 28 meeting, Tom preemptively issued an apology to The Post-Star, which he said he had intended to read during the public comment section of Tuesday’s meeting but was deterred from attending by the inclement weather.

“I publicly apologize to Mr. Noonan and the bystanders in Town Hall for my verbal altercation with Mr. Noonan following (Feb. 28’s) Town Board meeting,” he wrote. “I’m especially sorry for my brief use of objectionable language directed at Mr. Noonan. No excuses, ifs, ands, buts or ‘whataboutisms’ on my part. I am sorry.”

When asked about the action taken by the board this week, Tom declined to add any specific statement, due to his not being in attendance, but vehemently denied having threatened Noonan.

“I categorically deny any talk of physically or verbally threatening Mr. Noonan, whether during the meeting or after it adjourned,” he wrote. “If the meeting audio or script (from Tuesday’s meeting) proves to contain any lies about me or the verbal altercation, then I’ll be contacting an attorney.”

As Kusnierz mentioned, the board had discussed adding the security cameras to the facility in the past, but the cost had proven prohibitive. The events of Feb. 28; however, spurred the board into action.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s an expensive investment, but what price can you put on the safety of anybody who wishes to attend a board meeting, be in our halls for town business,” Kusnierz said Tuesday. “No employee should be threatened by a member of the public.”

The board transferred $5,000 from the general contingency account, into the general buildings and grounds equipment account to pay for the cameras. The board then approved a proposal from Stored Technology Solutions of Queensbury for $4,826.25 to install two video recording fixtures at town hall.

Each of the two fixtures will consist of four cameras providing a 360-degree view of the lobby and administration offices hallway.

The cameras are specific to the software system already installed within the building, so no additional upgrades would need to be made. They will be motion sensor activated and will be able to store between 14-30-days’ worth of video depending on active recording time.

Councilman John Donehue, who was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting, reached out to The Post-Star after hearing about the action taken by the board to express his support of getting cameras installed at those locations.

“I welcome cameras and I hope they’re gonna have audio so that we can get the full story,” he said.

Donehue alleged that he and Kusnierz have had several similarly vitriol-filled exchanges in the corridors of town hall in the past and hopes the new security measures will work to keep all visitors on their best behavior.

“I think it’s a great thing for security reasons and accountability reasons,” he said. “I’m all for it. I wish I’d been there to vote on it.”