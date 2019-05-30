{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY — An Argyle woman has been charged with vehicular assault for her role in a crash last month that critically hurt another woman, police said in a news release.

Donna Durkee-Wilson, 57, was initially charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after the April 27 collision at the intersection of Route 196 and county Route 43, police said. Police said Durkee-Wilson did not yield the right of way at a stop sign.

When police investigated further and learned of the extent of victim Jamie L. Frasier's injuries, a felony count of vehicular assault was filed this week, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Frasier, 37, of Granville, was hospitalized for weeks and is still recovering, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Durkee-Wilson was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.

Sheriff's Investigator Brad Hamilton, Sgt. Dave Buxton and deputies Jason Diamond and Chris Murray handled the case.

