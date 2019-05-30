KINGSBURY — An Argyle woman has been charged with vehicular assault for her role in a crash last month that critically hurt another woman, police said in a news release.
Donna Durkee-Wilson, 57, was initially charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after the April 27 collision at the intersection of Route 196 and county Route 43, police said. Police said Durkee-Wilson did not yield the right of way at a stop sign.
When police investigated further and learned of the extent of victim Jamie L. Frasier's injuries, a felony count of vehicular assault was filed this week, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Frasier, 37, of Granville, was hospitalized for weeks and is still recovering, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Durkee-Wilson was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.
Sheriff's Investigator Brad Hamilton, Sgt. Dave Buxton and deputies Jason Diamond and Chris Murray handled the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.