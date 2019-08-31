{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A vehicle fire on the Northway's southbound off-ramp at exit 20 has closed the exit, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The emergency call came in at 1:37 p.m. and crews are currently on scene to extinguish the fire, said police, adding that traffic is backed up and it may take a while for it to clear.

The Northway itself is not closed.

Check back for more details as they become available. 

