QUEENSBURY — A vehicle fire on the Northway's southbound off-ramp at exit 20 has closed the exit, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
The emergency call came in at 1:37 p.m. and crews are currently on scene to extinguish the fire, said police, adding that traffic is backed up and it may take a while for it to clear.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
The Northway itself is not closed.
Check back for more details as they become available.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.