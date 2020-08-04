Vaughn resigns as United Way executive director

QUEENSBURY — The Tri-County United Way on Tuesday announced that Executive Director Duane Vaughn has resigned his position effective Aug. 31.

The nonprofit agency said in a news release that Vaughn was leaving to pursue an unspecified new endeavor and thanked him for his contribution.

“Over the past years, he has been invaluable to the success of the Tri-County United Way,” said David Krogmann, president of the Board of Directors, in a news release. “His organizational skills and truly caring feelings for the disadvantaged in our area have come at a crucial time for us. He has become an integral and important leader in our community and we will miss him.”

Vaughn said it has been an honor to serve the Tri-County United Way.

“I have been fortunate to work in such a caring community with so many hardworking nonprofit agencies, generous businesses and donors and United Way staff and a Board of Directors that work selflessly to provide important safety net programs and funding for our most vulnerable population,” he said in a news release.

Krogmann said the Board of Directors will begin a search for a new executive director immediately.

