You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaughn resigns as United Way executive director
0 comments

Vaughn resigns as United Way executive director

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — The Tri-County United Way on Tuesday announced that Executive Director Duane Vaughn has resigned his position effective Aug. 31.

The nonprofit agency said in a news release that Vaughn was leaving to pursue an unspecified new endeavor and thanked him for his contribution.

“Over the past years, he has been invaluable to the success of the Tri-County United Way,” said David Krogmann, president of the Board of Directors, in a news release. “His organizational skills and truly caring feelings for the disadvantaged in our area have come at a crucial time for us. He has become an integral and important leader in our community and we will miss him.”

Vaughn said it has been an honor to serve the Tri-County United Way.

“I have been fortunate to work in such a caring community with so many hardworking nonprofit agencies, generous businesses and donors and United Way staff and a Board of Directors that work selflessly to provide important safety net programs and funding for our most vulnerable population,” he said in a news release.

Krogmann said the Board of Directors will begin a search for a new executive director immediately.

Duane Vaughn

Vaughn

 Courtesy photo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
At Dollar General, man spits in manager's eye
Local

At Dollar General, man spits in manager's eye

A man was charged with harassment, a violation, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, after being confronted while shoplifting at Dollar General and spitting in the manager's face, according to Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau.

+3
For bowling alleys, time is running out
Local

For bowling alleys, time is running out

Dozens of bowling alley owners gathered at Kingpin's Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls to call on the state to issue reopening guidelines for the 300 bowling alleys across New York. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Lives Matter March in Glens Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News