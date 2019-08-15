GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater has announced its lineup for its Park Presents Premier Series of concerts.
Tickets are on sale now and three-show packages are available for $50.
The theater is located at 14 Park St.
The schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.: Grammy-winning artist Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience. Tickets are $20;
- Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m.: Max Hatt/Edda Glass, Jazz Americana evoking the grandeur of the western landscape and people on the Great Plains, $30 tickets;
- Oct. 6, 6 p.m.: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Bluegrass Band, music of the Beatles mixed with bluegrass and jazz and a classical twist, $20;
- Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.: The Small Glories, the singer-songwriter duo partnered up on the Canadian Prairies and have a mix of slapstick and sermon, $15;
- Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Svetlana and the Delancey Five Band, New York-based swing band, $15.
- Nov. 24, 6 p.m.: Loudon Wainwright III, American songwriter, folk singer, humorist and actor, $30;
- Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.: Martha Redbone, award-winning musician featuring the folk and country sounds of her childhood in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky and her teenage years in Brooklyn, $20.;
- Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.: The Villalobos Brothers, contemporary Mexican group fusing and celebrating Mexican folk music with the harmonies of jazz and classical music, $25;
- Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.: The Sweet Remains, a band of three singer-songwriters and relying on three-party harmonies reminiscent of modern folk rockers like Jason Mraz, Ray Lamontagne and John Mayer, $25;
- March 14, 6 p.m.: Miller-McDonald-Cormier, special dinner and concert event as part of the group's 2020 St. Patrick’s Tour featuring sound that mixes Cape Breton, Scottish and Acadian traditions, $65 dinner and show. Dinner at 6 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at parktheatergf.com, by phone at 518-792-1150 or the Park Theater box office on Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or two hours before a scheduled performance.
All ticket prices are subject to change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.