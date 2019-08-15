{{featured_button_text}}
Park Theater

The Park Theater in Glens Falls has released a new schedule of performances and shows.

 Courtesy photo

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater has announced its lineup for its Park Presents Premier Series of concerts.

Tickets are on sale now and three-show packages are available for $50.

The theater is located at 14 Park St.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.: Grammy-winning artist Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience. Tickets are $20;
  • Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m.: Max Hatt/Edda Glass, Jazz Americana evoking the grandeur of the western landscape and people on the Great Plains, $30 tickets;
  • Oct. 6, 6 p.m.: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Bluegrass Band, music of the Beatles mixed with bluegrass and jazz and a classical twist, $20;
  • Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.: The Small Glories, the singer-songwriter duo partnered up on the Canadian Prairies and have a mix of slapstick and sermon, $15;
  • Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Svetlana and the Delancey Five Band, New York-based swing band, $15.
  • Nov. 24, 6 p.m.: Loudon Wainwright III, American songwriter, folk singer, humorist and actor, $30;
  • Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.: Martha Redbone, award-winning musician featuring the folk and country sounds of her childhood in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky and her teenage years in Brooklyn, $20.;
  • Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.: The Villalobos Brothers, contemporary Mexican group fusing and celebrating Mexican folk music with the harmonies of jazz and classical music, $25;
  • Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.: The Sweet Remains, a band of three singer-songwriters and relying on three-party harmonies reminiscent of modern folk rockers like Jason Mraz, Ray Lamontagne and John Mayer, $25;
  • March 14, 6 p.m.: Miller-McDonald-Cormier, special dinner and concert event as part of the group's 2020 St. Patrick’s Tour featuring sound that mixes Cape Breton, Scottish and Acadian traditions, $65 dinner and show. Dinner at 6 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at parktheatergf.com, by phone at 518-792-1150 or the Park Theater box office on Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or two hours before a scheduled performance.

All ticket prices are subject to change.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

