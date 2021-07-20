Variances granted for Glens Falls apartment complex

“We're really looking to develop the city,” he said.

Others said crime has been a problem in the area for years and pointed to a fatal stabbing that occurred along Union Street in 2018.

Joshua Ross, a Goodwin Avenue resident, said he does not let his children play outside past 8 p.m. and believes the complex will provide additional shelter for criminals.

"This is Glens Falls, New York, we should not have to worry about this, and I don’t see how building another 20 units would help the crime in the area at all,” he said.

Patten said he hasn’t witnessed crime in the area, but knows it’s a problem. He plans to work with the city to address the issue and will provide any security tapes to the police department.

Zoning Board members said the concerns raised were well outside their purview. They noted the project still needs to be approved by the city's Planning Board.

Patten, meanwhile, is hoping to break ground later this year or early next year. The project is still under development.