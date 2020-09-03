Vandal hits Greenwich with racial slur

Anderson, 32, grew up in Greenwich and lives in the house with his girlfriend. He has never felt threatened in the town, which he called a “very friendly place.”

He and his girlfriend put the Black Lives Matter sign up after the killing by police officers in Minneapolis of George Floyd, but he’s not sure he’ll put it back in the window.

“It’s really disheartening for me,” he said. “I don’t want to have to do this again.”

Sara Idleman, a Democrat who served for 10 years as town supervisor until she lost a bid for re-election last November, said political signs have been defaced before, but racist graffiti is new.

Idleman said that two years ago, a large Tedra Cobb sign was defaced before the 2018 election, also a contest between Cobb and Stefanik. Other signs for Democrats have been stolen and damaged over the last several years, she said.

“Almost every sign we’ve put up has been ruined,” she said.

“Back in the ‘80s, we had some vandalism at school,” said Idleman, who has lived in Greenwich her whole life. “But there hasn’t been anything, nothing like what happened at Luke’s building.”