Everlyn Ferris knows that there are people who were ripped off worse by Sherrie Burton than she was, people who lost $100,000 or more paid to Burton's company for manufactured homes that were never delivered.
That doesn't mean Ferris is any less perturbed about the problems she continues to have with the mobile home that Burton's company, Valued Homes of Moreau, sold her about six years ago. Valued Homes has since gone out of business, and Burton pleaded guilty last month to two felonies for ripping off dozens of customers.
Ferris' home in Queensbury's Northwinds Mobile Home Community has had a myriad of problems in the years since contracting with Valued Homes, starting when Valued Homes didn't send contractors to grade her home site as her contract required. So the home sits on concrete blocks that have settled, resulting in creaking noises when she walks in parts of the building.
Ferris and her husband had ordered a home with a bow window in the front, paying more for the higher-priced option, but did not get one. Plastic faucets were substituted for metal, an electrical outlet shorted and wall trim has fallen off.
"There have been a lot of issues," she said.
Ferris said her nephew also bought a home from the company, only to have a roof leak within a year that Valued Homes would not repair.
Bigger than the construction issues was a paperwork problem that has resulted in Ferris unable to take ownership of the home after her husband died. Burton did not put her on the title for the home, so now the bank recognizes her late husband's estate as the owner and not her.
"I'm having an awful problem with the bank," Ferris said.
As a senior citizen on a fixed income, she said she doesn't know where to turn. She recently called the state Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted Burton, but didn't get a response, she said.
Another customer in Moreau who got a home that was sold by Valued Homes has had similar quality problems with her home, including issues with a septic hookup that failed within two years, a leaky roof and electrical outlets that stopped working. She spoke on condition her name not be published, as she tries to get some sort of restitution.
She said Burton initially responded to her calls for repairs, but after a few months ignored them.
"I would be surprised if we get anything but I have to try," she said. "We spent over $8,000 to fix the septic system."
A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said the best way for those who believe they were victimized by Burton or Valued Homes to seek assistance is through a complaint that can be filed through the office's online complaint portal. A link to the complaint form can be found at ag.ny.gov/consumer-frauds/Filing-a-Consumer-Complaint.
