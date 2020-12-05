Valuable assets: Interest seen in former dewatering site and bicounty industrial park

Another issue has been the bridge that goes to the site. However, O’Brien said that may not be an issue at all. The IDA thought it would have to spend about $1.5 million to replace a temporary bridge to the site with a permanent one.

O’Brien said he has talked to officials at the state Department of Transportation, who said the bridge should have a life span of 25 years — if not more — depending on the traffic.

“GE called it a temporary bridge because the intention was to pull it out at the end of the project,” he said.

Instead, he believes the real need is a sewer connection. O’Brien said a company is interested in helping to fund the study and the construction of the sewer line.

The IDA is looking at whether it can repurpose some grant funding that it secured for the bridge into engineering work for sewer. The IDA had received a $600,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission for the bridge project. It is also in the process of applying for another $600,000 federal grant from the Economic Development Administration.

Valuable assets