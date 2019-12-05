HUDSON FALLS — Valmet, which bought GL&V in February, is closing its Hudson Falls plant. Forty people will lose their jobs, the company said in a news release.
The plant is a foundry and machine shop that manufactures cast iron dryer heads and cylinders for machines at paper plants. It was built in 1858 and has built machine parts for the paper industry from the beginning.
The plant must close because of a decline in orders for cast iron dryer heads and cylinders, Valmet officials said.
The closure will be done in phases, beginning in March. The plant will close entirely after final customer orders are completed, likely in the summer of 2020.
Workers were given the news Wednesday.
About 15 employees will transfer to a new product office in Glens Falls, while another 40 will be laid off.
“Valmet is working hard to support all impacted employees so that they are well positioned for the next stage of their careers. Affected employees will be offered career guidance, severance to help them through the transition and are encouraged to apply for job openings in other parts of the company,” officials said in a news release.
The plant changed ownership twice in the last two decades. In 1997, GL&V took over the site and positioned the plant to be the product center for the Sandy Hill and Black-Clawson Kennedy brands.
When Valmet, based in Finland, acquired GL&V in April, it became the new owner of the plant.
