HUDSON FALLS — Valmet is working one-on-one with the 40 employees who are losing their jobs next year, in hopes of finding new employment for all of them.
“We are working hard to get as many of those 40 people placed,” said Thomas Palange, Valmet’s director of marketing and communications. “Our employees are our top priority.”
He spent several days at the former GL&V plant, including Wednesday — the day the company broke the news that it is closing the plant next year — and Thursday.
Each employee has been offered a “generous severance package,” he said, and “a team of folks from Human Relations” is working with each of them individually.
It has been a hard week for the workers, he said.
“They’re going through the range of emotions. There really isn’t a good time to do this,” he said.
But orders for the parts made by the plant have been declining for a decade. Valmet announced its purchase of the plant in February, took ownership in April and quickly decided it had to close. The first round of layoffs will occur in March, then continue with two more rounds as the plant finishes customer orders next summer.
You have free articles remaining.
Giving the workers three to six months' notice will help them find jobs, Palange said.
There are openings at other Valmet plants in Lenox, Mass., and Wisconsin, he said. The HR team is going through those openings with each employee to see if their family could relocate, if they match the needed skill set and if they would enjoy the work.
There are also openings in the area at other companies, particularly for machinists. Palange is optimistic they will be able to get other jobs.
“They have a great skill set,” he said. “We are confident, and having conversations with them, that they will be well-positioned.”
Valmet is trying to take the angle that workers are heading to “the next stage of their careers.”
But Palange acknowledged the workers aren’t enthusiastic about the leap right now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.