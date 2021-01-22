Vaccine: Your ticket back to normal life, health expert says

They could invite their vaccinated friends over for a gathering of vaccinated people.

“I personally would feel comfortable doing that,” Alycon said.

They could carpool to work with a vaccinated co-worker, or enjoy a coffee inside one of their homes after work.

The key is to not mix unvaccinated households who happen to have one vaccinated member. While the vaccinated people can socialize, their spouses or children can’t come along. They could spread the virus among themselves.

But for those who are vaccinated, it’s a time to enjoy life again.

“That’s what we’re trying to get to,” Alycon said. “I want my whole family vaccinated so we can go on vacation.”

Children can’t be vaccinated yet. But their vaccinated teachers could get together to plan classes without fearing about the virus — and take off their masks to drink coffee while they plan.

“It’s a whole lot safer to sit and have coffee with those who are vaccinated,” Alycon said. “As far as returning to normal life, the vaccine is the best way to go. I would highly encourage anybody who is capable of getting this vaccination to get it.”