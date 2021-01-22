Vaccine: Your ticket back to normal life, health expert says

There’s been a lot of hedging about whether people can go back to normal life after they get the coronavirus vaccine.
It’s 95% effective, but some people are focusing on the 5%, not realizing that the vaccine reduces the power of any virus that slips in.
In all but one case, vaccinated people who still got COVID-19 had mild cases.
As for whether people can still spread the virus after being fully vaccinated, which requires waiting for two weeks after the second dose, the answer is no.
“This is a very, very highly effective vaccine,” said Hillary Alycon, director of infection prevention and control at Glens Falls Hospital. “They are unlikely to catch it and they are unlikely to spread it.”
But in public, vaccinated people need to keep wearing masks to continue community compliance until most people are vaccinated, she said.
If vaccinated people take off their masks, others will claim to be vaccinated and go maskless, too, and the virus will spread among the unvaccinated like wildfire.
“Once one person takes their mask off, everyone takes theirs off,” she said. “As an epidemiologist, I don’t want to encourage risky behavior.”
In private, though, people who have waited two weeks after their second dose can enjoy a level of freedom no one else has yet.
They could invite their vaccinated friends over for a gathering of vaccinated people.
“I personally would feel comfortable doing that,” Alycon said.
They could carpool to work with a vaccinated co-worker, or enjoy a coffee inside one of their homes after work.
The key is to not mix unvaccinated households who happen to have one vaccinated member. While the vaccinated people can socialize, their spouses or children can’t come along. They could spread the virus among themselves.
But for those who are vaccinated, it’s a time to enjoy life again.
“That’s what we’re trying to get to,” Alycon said. “I want my whole family vaccinated so we can go on vacation.”
Children can’t be vaccinated yet. But their vaccinated teachers could get together to plan classes without fearing about the virus — and take off their masks to drink coffee while they plan.
“It’s a whole lot safer to sit and have coffee with those who are vaccinated,” Alycon said. “As far as returning to normal life, the vaccine is the best way to go. I would highly encourage anybody who is capable of getting this vaccination to get it.”
After some thought, she offered one “ridiculous” and unlikely scenario in which two vaccinated people could put each other at risk. If they were carpooling, but one had a toddler who was sick and coughed all over their parent just before the person got into the car, and if the driver then touched the parent’s clothes and then rubbed their own eyes, they might get a large enough dose of viral load to get sick, she said.
But it would take a situation of that magnitude to put a vaccinated person at risk.
“It’s a ridiculous scenario,” Alycon said. “It’s highly improbable.”
To avoid it, she said vaccinated people should simply not socialize together or carpool if they had a sick household member at home.
“But if no one in either household is sick, then yeah, that’s a safe activity,” she said.
She’s confident in the vaccine. And locally, it is already being put to the test. Coronavirus outbreaks are occurring in numerous nursing homes. In the spring, nursing home outbreaks had a 25% fatality rate. But this time, many people have recovered quickly and few have died.
Still, she admitted she would hesitate to dine indoors at a restaurant, knowing that the virus is spreading through the region.
And others who have had both doses of vaccine admitted that they, too, weren’t ready to relax.
Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau hasn’t seen his nephew’s new baby, who was born in November. Comeau got his second dose Thursday, but in two weeks, he doesn’t plan to race to the baby’s house.
“I can’t imagine how I would feel if something happened,” he said. “I’d like to meet her. But I’m going to worry.”
In his case, reality has been harsh for the last 10 months. The Sheriff’s Office visits every home of people who test positive. And while they generally do drive-bys now, he’s helped many people who were laid low by the virus.
“We’ve seen a lot of sick people and these folks are sick,” he said.
He’s also spent 10 months trying hard to avoid the virus. It’s hard to feel comfortable without those restrictions.
“We’re doing the very best we can to try to keep ourselves from becoming superspreaders,” he said. “I’m going to continue to wear my mask, probably for a long, long time.”
And, like many, he got the vaccine long before anyone else in his family.
“Nobody else in my household is vaccinated,” he said. “I would not consider myself ‘home free’ in two weeks.”
Likewise, Fort Hudson nursing home CEO Andy Cruikshank won’t be throwing any parties when he reaches full protection in two weeks, after getting his second dose Saturday.
“I have to appreciate there is a slight chance of transmission,” he said. “We don’t want to let our guard down.”
He’s afraid of making the slightest mistake that could lead to the virus ripping through his facility again. It was contained to one unit in the spring, but 11 people there died.
Still, he said people are right to relax — a little — once they are fully vaccinated.
“There’s certainly plenty of science behind the extraordinarily high effectiveness of the vaccine,” he said. “I do believe, personally, from a public health standpoint, we need to be able to differentiate how people live their lives.”
Those who get the vaccine should be able to do things that aren’t safe for others.
“Once employees are vaccinated, I hope we can say ... you have more freedom to live a more normal life,” he said.
He’s personally waiting until the vaccine has stopped most of the community spread. Then he’ll feel safer about going back to some semblance of normalcy.
“We’re not at a point where we have enough people (vaccinated),” he said. “It’s not like we can have everybody carry a sign. We’re just going to have to get to high statistical rates of vaccination.”
In the short term, he’s been trying to teach his employees about the vaccine. While some nursing homes have had as few as 17% of employees get vaccinated, Fort Hudson will reach 60% this weekend.
That’s still far less than the 70% to 90% needed for herd immunity.
And it means he can’t let workers relax in the building, taking their lunch break together or otherwise socializing. Others, who aren’t vaccinated, would likely join the group.
“I don’t know how we would police that. You get into a lot of difficult situations,” he said.
He wishes more of his employees were willing to be vaccinated.
“We’ve really had to focus on providing as much factual, usable information as we can,” he said. “Unfortunately social media has had a larger influence than we would like. But employees have to make their own decision.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.