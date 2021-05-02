Vaccine making COVID cases plummet

Thanks to the COVID vaccines, cases are plummeting among all groups except for one: children.

In just one day, eight school-age children in Warren and Washington counties tested positive this weekend.

Cases are falling because so many people are now vaccinated. But children under age 16 cannot be vaccinated yet.

The Food and Drug Administration is analyzing the coronavirus vaccine results of clinical trials for ages 12 through 15, but has not yet granted emergency authorization for any vaccine to be given to children of those ages yet.

Children usually are only mildly ill when they catch the virus.

Hospitalizations — which usually involve adults — are down 33% over the last two weeks. There has also been a steady decrease in patients in intensive care and patients who are intubated.

Deaths, however, have remained steady, with 33 people dying of COVID Saturday in the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state was on its way to winning the "foot race” against the virus, thanks to the vaccines.

School cases