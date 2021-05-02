Vaccine making COVID cases plummet

Thanks to the COVID vaccines, cases are plummeting among all groups except for one: children.
In just one day, eight school-age children in Warren and Washington counties tested positive this weekend.
Cases are falling because so many people are now vaccinated. But children under age 16 cannot be vaccinated yet.
The Food and Drug Administration is analyzing the coronavirus vaccine results of clinical trials for ages 12 through 15, but has not yet granted emergency authorization for any vaccine to be given to children of those ages yet.
Children usually are only mildly ill when they catch the virus.
Hospitalizations — which usually involve adults — are down 33% over the last two weeks. There has also been a steady decrease in patients in intensive care and patients who are intubated.
Deaths, however, have remained steady, with 33 people dying of COVID Saturday in the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state was on its way to winning the "foot race” against the virus, thanks to the vaccines.
School cases
Argyle Central School District will teach its fourth graders virtually Monday after two cases were reported Sunday. Two elementary school students, who live in the same household, have tested positive. One was last in school last Monday and the other attended school through Friday. A staffing shortage will require the fourth grade to learn virtually Monday but officials said they would return to in-person school Tuesday. The fourth grade state math test, which was scheduled for Tuesday, is being rescheduled for later in the week.
Bolton Central School District reported one case, a secondary school student who was last in the building on Friday. Contact tracing was underway Sunday.
Cambridge Central School District will teach grades seven through 12 virtually on Monday after a positive case at the high school was reported Sunday. The person was in the building last on Tuesday. Athletic practices were canceled Sunday. On Monday, the district will provide busing for special education students who attend full-day placements, as well as BOCES special education students and Early College Career Academy students. But the district will not transport CTE students until contact tracing is complete.
Fort Edward Union Free School District reported one case, a person who had close contact with a small number of students and staff. They are being quarantined; school will remain open.
Salem Central School District reported three cases, including a Salem Elementary School student. However, none of the individuals had been in the school buildings, so there was no impact on school operations.
Prison cases
One inmate at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum security state prison in Fort Ann, has tested positive. There have been a total of 166 cases; only one person is currently ill.
At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, one inmate is still ill. A total of 87 inmates have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.
Sunday’s cases
- Warren County reported three new cases, for a total of 3,346 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 11 recoveries, for a total of 3,219 recoveries among confirmed cases. Three people were hospitalized, one less than Saturday, due to a discharge. One patient was in critical condition, and the other two patients were moderately ill. One other resident, who was not hospitalized, was in moderate condition. There are 59 people currently ill.
- Washington County did not report as of 7:30 p.m.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 17 people tested positive Saturday.
- Essex County does not report publicly on the weekend, but told the state that eight people tested positive Saturday.
For Saturday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 101 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.9%, which kept the weekly average at 1.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, which kept the weekly average at 1.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.8%, which increased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Statewide, 2,849 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, a positive test rate of 1.49%. A total of 2,535 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 33 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.