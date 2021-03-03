Vaccine going to Glens Falls Hospital's primary care patients first

Warren County’s big shipment of coronavirus vaccine will be distributed to qualifying patients in the Glens Falls Hospital primary care system, not to the group on the county’s waitlist.
But the county is expecting more vaccine and will schedule public clinics in the next several weeks, for which people older than 64 on the waitlist will be eligible.
“Glens Falls Hospital has long been a great partner with Warren County Health Services, and that relationship has paid dividends with cooperative efforts throughout this pandemic, starting with joint COVID-19 testing and now transitioning to vaccinations as we look to end this pandemic,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in a statement. “We are very thankful that Glens Falls Hospital staff can work with us to get this vaccine to the public as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
The hospital is distributing 1,170 doses of the vaccine to its patients this week.
Arts and entertainment reopening
Starting April 2, event venues can reopen at 33% capacity, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
Venues, including theaters and convention spaces, can allow up to 100 people inside and 200 people outside if they have a seating capacity of less than 10,000.
If the venues require every person to show a negative COVID test result before entry, they can have 150 people inside and 500 people outside. Social distancing and masks will still be required.
Vaccinated travelers freed from quarantine
There are new rules for those who are fully vaccinated, beginning two weeks after their second dose. They will not have to quarantine or get tested after traveling within the United States. For now, the loosened rules are only for the first 90 days after the traveler is fully vaccinated, because there is not enough clear evidence of how long the vaccine protects people.
Residential and non-residential gatherings expanded
Beginning March 22, people can hold outdoor residential gatherings of up to 25 people, up from the current limit of 10. Social gatherings in public places will also be expanded to 100 people indoors, up from 50, and 200 people outdoors, up from 100.
School cases
Ticonderoga Central School District has not reported any new cases, but announced that it does not have enough staff to run school on March 5. The day will be considered a “snow day” with no virtual instruction.
Salem Central School District reported one case, a person who was last in the high school on Feb. 25.
Prison update
No one new tested positive or recovered at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann. There are still 14 people ill and a total of 157 cases since the pandemic began.
At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility, there are still six inmates ill, and a total of 31 cases since the pandemic began.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported six new cases and 11 recoveries. There are 89 people currently ill, and one person is still hospitalized. That person is moderately ill. One other person, who was moderately ill but not hospitalized, has improved and is now mildly ill. All of Wednesday’s new cases stemmed from community exposures.
- Washington County did not report as of 6 p.m.
- Saratoga County reported 50 new cases, for a total of 12,052 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 40 recoveries, for a total of 11,657 recoveries. There are 250 people currently ill and 19 people hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two village of Corinth residents (for a total of five) and four Moreau residents (for a total of 36).
- Still ill: five town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 32 Moreau residents, six Northumberland residents, one town of Saratoga resident, six Schuylerville residents, seven South Glens Falls residents and 24 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one town of Saratoga resident.
- Deaths since March 2020: two in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 11 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Essex County reported four new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported three coronavirus patients, the same as Tuesday. No one is in intensive care.
- Saratoga Hospital reported eight coronavirus patients, the same number as Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 242 new cases, a positive test rate of 3.1%, which increased the weekly average to 2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, which kept the weekly average at 1.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.4%, which increased the weekly average to 2.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.2%, which increased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Statewide, 7,704 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.53%. A total of 5,323 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Tuesday and 75 people died.
