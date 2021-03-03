Vaccine going to Glens Falls Hospital's primary care patients first

Vaccinated travelers freed from quarantine

There are new rules for those who are fully vaccinated, beginning two weeks after their second dose. They will not have to quarantine or get tested after traveling within the United States. For now, the loosened rules are only for the first 90 days after the traveler is fully vaccinated, because there is not enough clear evidence of how long the vaccine protects people.

Residential and non-residential gatherings expanded

Beginning March 22, people can hold outdoor residential gatherings of up to 25 people, up from the current limit of 10. Social gatherings in public places will also be expanded to 100 people indoors, up from 50, and 200 people outdoors, up from 100.

School cases

Ticonderoga Central School District has not reported any new cases, but announced that it does not have enough staff to run school on March 5. The day will be considered a “snow day” with no virtual instruction.

Salem Central School District reported one case, a person who was last in the high school on Feb. 25.

Prison update