Vaccine eligibility expanded to age 30 and older
Vaccine eligibility expanded to age 30 and older

Vaccine prep

Registered nurse Mary Dineen prepares syringes with coronavirus vaccine at the new state-run clinic at Aviation Mall in Queensbury. Beginning Tuesday, vaccine eligibility will include all New Yorkers age 30 and older.

 Kathleen Moore,

Beginning Tuesday, any New Yorker age 30 and older can schedule a coronavirus vaccine appointment, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

New Yorkers ages 16 and older can begin scheduling appointments on April 6.

"Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID. Beginning March 30, all New Yorkers age 30 or older will be able to be vaccinated, and all New Yorkers age 16 or older will be eligible on April 6, well ahead of the May 1 deadline set by the White House," Cuomo said in a news release.

"As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines."

The state still does not have enough vaccine for everyone, meaning that most people will have to schedule an appointment well in advance.

New York state administered more than 1.3 million vaccine doses in the last week and 30% of New Yorkers have now received at least one dose.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.

