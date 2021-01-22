Vaccine being used fast

The Capital Region has used 82% of its vaccine doses and the North Country used 99% of its doses, as of Friday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Every region was expected to use up its allotment by the end of the day, but more vaccine is arriving daily, Cuomo said. The state was sending messages to pharmacies to tell them how many doses they would receive this weekend, and Cuomo urged them not to set appointments until they knew how much vaccine they were going to get.

Kinney Drugs announced a vaccine clinic after getting doses Friday, and the clinic (scheduled this weekend) filled within an hour. There is an email alert signup on the pharmacy's webpage so that customers can be alerted to new clinics.

So far, 70% of the hospital workers in the Capital Region have been vaccinated, and many have received their second dose. In the North County, 78% of hospital workers have gotten at least one dose.

At nursing homes statewide, 70% of the total residents have been vaccinated.

Warren County is asking for doses for elderly and special needs residents, Health Services said.

Friday’s statistics