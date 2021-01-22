Vaccine being used fast

The Capital Region has used 82% of its vaccine doses and the North Country used 99% of its doses, as of Friday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Every region was expected to use up its allotment by the end of the day, but more vaccine is arriving daily, Cuomo said. The state was sending messages to pharmacies to tell them how many doses they would receive this weekend, and Cuomo urged them not to set appointments until they knew how much vaccine they were going to get.
Kinney Drugs announced a vaccine clinic after getting doses Friday, and the clinic (scheduled this weekend) filled within an hour. There is an email alert signup on the pharmacy's webpage so that customers can be alerted to new clinics.
So far, 70% of the hospital workers in the Capital Region have been vaccinated, and many have received their second dose. In the North County, 78% of hospital workers have gotten at least one dose.
At nursing homes statewide, 70% of the total residents have been vaccinated.
Warren County is asking for doses for elderly and special needs residents, Health Services said.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 39 new cases, for a total of 2,109 confirmed cases since March, and 49 recoveries, for a total of 1,675 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 384 people currently ill, and 19 are hospitalized, an increase of two. That is the highest total ever for coronavirus hospitalizations in Warren County.
- Washington County reported 25 new cases since Wednesday, for a total of 1,465 confirmed cases since March, and 63 recoveries, for a total of 1,280 recoveries. There are 168 people currently ill, and 12 people were hospitalized, which is the same number as Wednesday.
- Essex County reported seven new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 39 coronavirus patients, an increase of five. Two are in intensive care, an increase of one. Five patients are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital did not report.
For Thursday, the most recent day for which data was available:
- Saratoga County reported one death, for a total of 84. The county also reported 184 new cases, for a total of 9,631 confirmed cases since March. There were 26 recoveries, for a total of 5,296 recoveries. There are 4,251 people currently ill and 102 are hospitalized, three fewer than Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: four town of Corinth residents (for a total of 58), four village of Corinth residents (for a total of 46), eight Hadley residents (for a total of 35), 12 Moreau residents (for a total of 200), five Northumberland residents (for a total of 90), four town of Saratoga residents (for a total of 58), two Schuylerville residents (for a total of 17), two South Glens Falls residents (for a total of 44), one Victory resident (for a total of 17) and 21 Wilton residents (for a total of 296).
- Still ill: 54 town of Corinth residents, 42 village of Corinth residents, 27 Hadley residents, 188 Moreau residents, 85 Northumberland residents, 54 town of Saratoga residents, 15 Schuylerville residents, 42 South Glens Falls residents, 16 Victory residents and 275 Wilton residents.
- Deaths since March (unchanged from Wednesday): None in the town or village of Corinth, one in Hadley, nine in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, four in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 907 new cases, for a positive test rate of 6.9%, which brought the weekly average to 6.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 4.9% and a weekly average of 5.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.6% and a weekly average of 4.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 7.3% and a weekly average of 7.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 6.4% and a weekly average of 3.4%.
- Statewide, 15,144 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 5.65%.
- There were 8,846 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a decrease of 209 patients in one day, and 165 people died.
