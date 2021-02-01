Vaccine already saving lives in local nursing homes

QUEENSBURY — Only two weeks separated the coronavirus outbreaks at Warren Center and Glens Falls Center.
But those weeks made all the difference. At Warren Center, the virus struck residents who had not yet been vaccinated. At Glens Falls Center, most residents had received their first dose before the virus got in.
The vaccine provides partial protection after one dose. And now it’s clear what that means: far fewer deaths.
In the spring, the virus had a fatality rate of 25% in local nursing homes. In each home, one out of every four residents who was infected died.
But this time, only 10% of the residents infected at Glens Falls Center have died.
At Warren Center, where only half of the residents were vaccinated after the outbreak began (ill people cannot be vaccinated), the fatality rate is 17.5%.
And most residents have recovered much more quickly than in the spring. In less than a month, 29 residents at Glens Falls Center have fully recovered. Five residents have died, and 16 are still ill. If the virus had run its course as it did in the spring, 12 or 13 residents would have died instead of five. That is unlikely to happen now — fully half of the remaining sick residents would have to die, and all are reported to be mildly ill.
At Warren Center, 20 residents have recovered. Seven residents have died and 13 are still ill. There, most weren't vaccinated before catching the virus. If the death rate had been the same as it was in the spring, 10 residents would have died. That is still possible, given that 13 people are ill.
It is hard to celebrate the reduction in deaths at Glens Falls Center. Ten percent is still a mighty toll. And the battle isn’t over yet. But Centers Health Care, which owns both nursing homes, said it’s clear the vaccine has made a big difference.
“It is encouraging — it is showing the power of the vaccine,” said spokesman Jeffrey Jacomowitz.
And while deaths continue, the trend is decreasing, he said.
“We hope that it is due to the vaccination but leadership at Warren Center and at our other facilities have worked hard and continue to work hard to meet the bottom line and that is to save lives,” he said. “There’s no letting up in this fight again the coronavirus.”
Residents received the second dose last week and will be fully protected in another week.
For those who have anxiously watched as fellow residents succumbed, the second dose was a great relief.
Washington Center resident Ron Hintz said he felt “fantastic” after the second dose. An outbreak there started two weeks after most residents received their first dose. Newcomers brought the virus into the facility and it spread out of the quarantine zone.
“It's like I just missed being run over by another big Mack truck,” Hintz wrote in an email. “This cursed virus has shown that it can eventually get through the best of our defenses. Only the vaccine can stop it.”
He had no side effects, he added.
About 50% of vaccinated people experience mild side effects after the second dose, including a mild headache, elevated temperature and arm soreness. The effects last less than a day and do not require medical care.
Hintz said the only effect of the second dose was to make him feel better than he has felt in a year.
“A big load has been taken off my shoulders,” he said.
