Vaccine already saving lives in local nursing homes

At Warren Center, 20 residents have recovered. Seven residents have died and 13 are still ill. There, most weren't vaccinated before catching the virus. If the death rate had been the same as it was in the spring, 10 residents would have died. That is still possible, given that 13 people are ill.

It is hard to celebrate the reduction in deaths at Glens Falls Center. Ten percent is still a mighty toll. And the battle isn’t over yet. But Centers Health Care, which owns both nursing homes, said it’s clear the vaccine has made a big difference.

“It is encouraging — it is showing the power of the vaccine,” said spokesman Jeffrey Jacomowitz.

And while deaths continue, the trend is decreasing, he said.

“We hope that it is due to the vaccination but leadership at Warren Center and at our other facilities have worked hard and continue to work hard to meet the bottom line and that is to save lives,” he said. “There’s no letting up in this fight again the coronavirus.”

Residents received the second dose last week and will be fully protected in another week.

For those who have anxiously watched as fellow residents succumbed, the second dose was a great relief.