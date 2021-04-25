Vaccinations having an effect in Warren County

Vaccinations are working, according to Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.

There were only four new cases in Warren County on Sunday, the lowest one-day total since April 5.

"Our declining COVID case numbers show that vaccinations are working," said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. "More than 25,000 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated, and only 10 of those fully vaccinated individuals have gotten COVID. If you have not gotten vaccinated yet, please do so as soon as possible to play your part in ending this pandemic."

In the Capital Region, there are now only 90 people hospitalized due to COVID. It dropped below 100 on Thursday for the first time in months.

However, recent cases have stemmed from travel to southern states. Health Services issued a reminder to all travelers: they are required to fill out the NY Traveler Health Form after visiting a non-contiguous state, to help contact tracers locate them if there is an exposure.

Farm workers

