Vaccinations having an effect in Warren County

Vaccinations are working, according to Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.
There were only four new cases in Warren County on Sunday, the lowest one-day total since April 5.
"Our declining COVID case numbers show that vaccinations are working," said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. "More than 25,000 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated, and only 10 of those fully vaccinated individuals have gotten COVID. If you have not gotten vaccinated yet, please do so as soon as possible to play your part in ending this pandemic."
In the Capital Region, there are now only 90 people hospitalized due to COVID. It dropped below 100 on Thursday for the first time in months.
However, recent cases have stemmed from travel to southern states. Health Services issued a reminder to all travelers: they are required to fill out the NY Traveler Health Form after visiting a non-contiguous state, to help contact tracers locate them if there is an exposure.
Farm workers
Washington County’s vaccination team ran its first event for agricultural workers Saturday, at Woody Hill Farm in Salem. More are planned in other parts of the county. The team also held a “pop-up” clinic in Granville. The two clinics vaccinated a total of 110 people.
Football game canceled
Fort Edward Central School District had to cancel a football game over the weekend due to a person in the “extended school community” who tested positive for coronavirus. The case was handled jointly by the Washington and Saratoga county departments of health. They determined no students or staff needed to quarantine, and Superintendent Dan Ward said he hoped the Corinth-Fort Edward football team would be able to play its final game this week.
Sunday’s cases
- Warren County reported four new cases, for a total of 3,312 confirmed cases. The county reported 15 additional recoveries, for a total of 3,142 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 102 people are currently ill, including five who are hospitalized, one less than Saturday. They are all moderately ill, as are two other residents who are not hospitalized.
- Washington County reported five new cases, for a total of 2,596 confirmed cases. The county also reported four recoveries, for a total of 2,481 confirmed recoveries. A total of 77 people are ill and three people are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County does report publicly on the weekends but told the state that 24 people tested positive Saturday.
- Essex County does report publicly on the weekends but told the state that two people tested positive Saturday.
On Saturday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 99 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1%, which decreased the weekly average at 0.6%.
- Statewide, 4,164 tested positive for the virus on Saturday, a positive test rate of 1.79%. A total of 3,294 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 40 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.