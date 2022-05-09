Vaccination site at Aviation Mall will be closed until May 15

The state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury will be closed until May 15 due to a sewer line issue, Warren County officials reported Monday.

Warren County Health Services' next COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is open, and can be done online at https://bit.ly/3mu4n4D. Those with questions can call 518-761-6580.

Warren County Health Services reported 76 new COVID cases on Monday.

Health Services confirmed 267 COVID cases over the weekend: 83 on Sunday; 84 on Saturday; 100 on Friday.

Out of all the cases reported in the last four days including Monday, 118 cases stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been 415 COVID cases over the last five days in Warren County, according to Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 11.1%.

There were four county residents hospitalized from COVID over the weekend, bringing the total number of county residents hospitalized to 11.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew said that the hospital currently has 19 COVID patients in-house, with one in the ICU as of Monday.

Washington County

Washington County Health Services updated its COVID data on Friday, noting 150 active COVID cases and eight county residents hospitalized from COVID.

According to state data, there were 28 confirmed COVID cases out of 203 administered tests as of Monday.

State data shows that the seven-day rolling positivity rate for Washington County is 10.5%.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported that there are 39 county residents hospitalized due to COVID.

County data shows that the seven-day rolling positivity rate is 12.7%.

The Saratoga County municipality with the highest rate of COVID cases to date is Clifton Park, with 7,489 accumulated cases, according to county data. Saratoga Springs has the second highest number of confirmed COVID cases ever in the county, at 6,311.

Elsewhere

There are currently 191 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals as of Monday, according to Warren County Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the Capital Region is 11.9%, while that rate statewide, is 7.2%, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling average number of daily cases, nationwide, is 64,781, which is a 21.4% increase from the previous average, which stood at 53,362, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.