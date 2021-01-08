Vaccination program beginning with long waits

Starting Monday, teachers, grocery store workers and others in vaccination group 1B can ask to get vaccinated, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

But they will likely face a long wait when they schedule their appointments.

"Don't be surprised if the appointment is three months from today," he said.

The state is trying to finish group 1A, which is primarily health care workers. Only about half of them have gotten their first dose. Some have also gotten their second dose.

Eligible people in group 1B include essential front-line workers and people age 75 or older. They can schedule an appointment, beginning Monday, but locations have very few doses of vaccine to give out.

Cuomo urged patience.

“Distribution must be accelerated — we’re adding new distribution networks to supplement hospitals,” he said.

Those will include pharmacies, private doctors’ offices and county departments of health.

But the state is currently receiving just 300,000 doses each week.

“To finish 1A, we need 1 million doses. 1B: 3.2 million doses,” he said.