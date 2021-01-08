Vaccination program beginning with long waits

Starting Monday, teachers, grocery store workers and others in vaccination group 1B can ask to get vaccinated, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
But they will likely face a long wait when they schedule their appointments.
"Don't be surprised if the appointment is three months from today," he said.
The state is trying to finish group 1A, which is primarily health care workers. Only about half of them have gotten their first dose. Some have also gotten their second dose.
Eligible people in group 1B include essential front-line workers and people age 75 or older. They can schedule an appointment, beginning Monday, but locations have very few doses of vaccine to give out.
Cuomo urged patience.
“Distribution must be accelerated — we’re adding new distribution networks to supplement hospitals,” he said.
Those will include pharmacies, private doctors’ offices and county departments of health.
But the state is currently receiving just 300,000 doses each week.
“To finish 1A, we need 1 million doses. 1B: 3.2 million doses,” he said.
He will spread out the available doses in proportion to the population of eligible people. For example, the Capital Region has 5.9% of all New Yorkers age 75 or older. So the Capital Region will get 5.9% of the available vaccine each week for that group, he said.
So far, out of 108,000 eligible people in 1A in the Capital Region, 31,101 people have been vaccinated. That’s only 29% of those eligible, but it’s the second-highest percentage in the state. The North Country has vaccinated 37% of those eligible, for 13,960 people vaccinated.
That’s counting only one dose per person.
“Those numbers are very, very low,” Cuomo said. “If we don’t get to 70 to 90%, we don’t get to herd immunity.”
Glens Falls school update
Since the last day of in-person school, on Dec. 23, 51 students in 40 families and 28 staff members have tested positive or been placed in quarantine due to exposure, school officials said.
“These cases affect the high school, middle school, Kensington, Jackson Heights and Big Cross. And these are only the cases we know about, as of this afternoon. We are learning of new positive cases almost hourly,” school officials wrote on the school website.
That means it is not clear whether the district will return to in-person classes on Jan. 19. Officials said they would give another update next week on when buildings might reopen.
Schools going virtual
Ballston Spa Central School District will be virtual through Jan. 15, due to a staffing shortage.
Long Lake Central School District will continue to be virtual through Jan. 12, out of an abundance of caution
Schuylerville will reopen for grades 9-12 on Jan. 11.
In the Hadley-Luzerne district, four people at the elementary school tested positive Friday. They were in the primary and intermediate wings. The entire building will be closed through Jan. 18.
Johnsburg Central School District had all students learn virtually Friday after a person in the elementary part of the school building tested positive late Thursday night. The building will reopen Monday.
Cambridge school district is reopening Jan. 11, as planned, but with no mask breaks other than for snack and lunch.
School cases with quarantines
- Queensbury Elementary, a person who was last in the building on Jan. 5.
- William H. Barton Intermediate School, a person who was last in the building Jan. 7.
- Moreau Elementary School, a person who was last in the building on Jan. 5.
- South Glens Falls High School, two people who were last in the building on Jan. 7
- Warrensburg Elementary School, a person who was last in the building on Jan. 4
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 47 new cases, for a total of 1,494 confirmed cases since March, and 37 recoveries, for a total of 1,023 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 432 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized, three fewer than Thursday. All three were discharged.
- Washington County did not report.
- Essex County reported 23 new cases, for a total of 684 cases since March. There are 141 people currently ill, and six are hospitalized, one more than on Thursday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 31 coronavirus patients, four of whom are in the intensive care union. Six are no longer contagious, but not well enough to discharge.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 46 coronavirus patients.
For Thursday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County reported 361 new cases, for a total of 7,116 confirmed cases since March. There were 164 recoveries, for a total of 3,996 recoveries. There are 3,084 people currently ill and 51 are hospitalized, the same number as Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two village of Corinth residents (for a total of 20), three Hadley residents (for a total of 15), eight Moreau residents (for a total of 145), and one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of 27).
- Still ill: 36 town of Corinth residents, 18 village of Corinth residents, 12 Hadley residents, 140 Moreau residents, 64 Northumberland residents, 28 town of Saratoga residents, 13 Schuylerville residents, 26 South Glens Falls residents, 12 Victory residents and 173 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: one town of Corinth resident, five Moreau residents (also, Moreau’s figures were adjusted to show two deaths, not three), one Northumberland resident, three town of Saratoga residents, 15 Wilton residents, two Schuylerville residents
- The Capital Region reported a total of 1,158 new cases, a positive test rate of 9.9%, which brought the weekly average to 10.2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 9.9% and a weekly average of 7.4%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 9.2% and a weekly average of 7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 10.8% and a weekly average of 11%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 10.9% and a weekly average of 7.5%.
- Statewide, 18,832 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 7.72%.
- There were 8,561 people hospitalized with coronavirus Thursday and 161 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.