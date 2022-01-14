Vaccinated Warren County resident dies from COVID

Warren County Health Services reported the COVID-related death of a resident in their 60s on Friday.

Health Services said this person was vaccinated and lived at home before dying at the hospital.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors and Health Services offered their condolences to the loved ones of the resident, in a news release.

Health Services did not have a total of active cases as of 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The county reported eight residents in the hospital, six of them are vaccinated.

The report stated that Warren County received 57 positive results from at-home COVID tests on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 17.3% on Friday.

The local COVID data reports will continue to be limited while the new contact tracing and quarantine guidelines passed down from the state are being adopted.

Statewide

In a news conference on Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said 49,027 positive COVID results were reported across the state on Thursday, which is a large decrease from the surge high on Jan. 7 of 90,132.

“We are appearing to turn the corner on the winter surge,” Hochul said in a news release. “This is no time to spike the football. We still need to remain vigilant. So let’s continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread and keep ourselves safe: get the vaccine, get the booster, wear a mask, and stay home if you’re feeling sick. Let’s continue to do the right thing and we will get through this together.”

According to state COVID data, hospitalizations are down by 245. The number of New Yorkers in the hospital with COVID is 12,207, with 1,737 new patients admitted on Friday. According to the report, there were an additional 1,878 hospital discharges.

Overall, 72.8% of New York has been fully vaccinated and 85.8% of the state has received one dose of the vaccine.

The state data indicates that Washington County had 170 new cases and Warren County had 192 new cases, as of Friday.

