Vacant house heavily damaged by fire in village of Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A fire early Wednesday morning damaged a vacant house at 18 West Main St.

The mid-19th century house is in the village’s historic district.

Cambridge Fire Chief Tom Gray said the department was dispatched at 12:45 a.m. The house is diagonally across the street from the village firehouse.

Firefighters found “heavy fire throughout the structure,” a frame Italianate-style house, Gray said.

The building, which had been vacant for several years, was under renovation and had been mostly gutted. Although the house remains standing, flames damaged the upper walls, roof and cupola. No other buildings were affected.

Cambridge received mutual aid from Greenwich, Shushan, Salem, Cossayuna, Middle Falls, Hoosick Falls, White Creek and Buskirk fire companies for water and fire personnel, Gray said. The Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad stood by.

Firefighters were able to leave around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

County records show that the house was bought earlier this year by Allan Morrison of Greenwich. He paid $28,500 for the house, which was assessed at $92,300 as an apartment building.