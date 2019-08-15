{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — There will be traffic lane closures in the vicinity of Oakland Avenue and Glen Street for National Grid to complete underground utility work on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Oakland Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. A detour will be posted.

In addition, traffic will be restricted to a single lane on Glen Street heading north into Glens Falls.

