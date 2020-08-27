Used car sales boom during pandemic

ALBANY— Used cars sales are thriving during this pandemic summer riddled with economic hardship.

And it’s not just New Yorkers trying to escape the public transportation of New York City— used cars are selling fast in the Capital Region, too.

“We are selling more cars that we can buy right now,” Jacob Tambasco, the general manager of WS Auto Sales in Troy, said. “We can’t find the inventory.”

The average price of a used car is listed at $20,212, up from last year’s August price of $19,295. And for significant comparison, this year’s March price was down to $18,681, according to a Cox Automotive analysis.

The increase is in part because of the shortage of new car parts being made. Some car factories shut down in March, others had workers out sick with COVID-19 and automakers like General Motors and Ford, stopped making car parts all together and started making ventilators. This led to fewer new cars that could be traded in as used cars.

Not many people were buying pre-owned autos at the start of the pandemic, but as soon as the first restrictions began to lift in early June, a lot of people did.