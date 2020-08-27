Used car sales boom during pandemic

ALBANY— Used cars sales are thriving during this pandemic summer riddled with economic hardship.
And it’s not just New Yorkers trying to escape the public transportation of New York City— used cars are selling fast in the Capital Region, too.
“We are selling more cars that we can buy right now,” Jacob Tambasco, the general manager of WS Auto Sales in Troy, said. “We can’t find the inventory.”
The average price of a used car is listed at $20,212, up from last year’s August price of $19,295. And for significant comparison, this year’s March price was down to $18,681, according to a Cox Automotive analysis.
The increase is in part because of the shortage of new car parts being made. Some car factories shut down in March, others had workers out sick with COVID-19 and automakers like General Motors and Ford, stopped making car parts all together and started making ventilators. This led to fewer new cars that could be traded in as used cars.
Not many people were buying pre-owned autos at the start of the pandemic, but as soon as the first restrictions began to lift in early June, a lot of people did.
Some dealers believe that it was just pent up demand: people had car problems but were waiting to buy anything until they felt safer to go out and look for something. Other dealers feel that people had extra money to spend during the lock downs and once the weather warmed up, they felt it was time to upgrade their modes of transportation.
“It has really been strange in terms of the interactions I'm having with customers,” Tambasco said. “Usually you get a lot of people who just want to look around, might not really know what they want. During (the last couple months) the whole shopping experience kind of changed. Everyone knew what they wanted, they had done their research.”
Tambasco also noted that in June more buyers could put more money down upfront for their used car, but that hasn’t been the case as the summer has gone on.
“It’s insane. To me its inexplicable,” Val Ranguelov, the principal dealer at Bul Auto Sales & Service which has seen a 50 percent increase in used car sales, said. “It’s totally the opposite effect a pandemic should have had on the situation.”
Bul Auto usually stocks 80 to 90 cars, but currently they only have 55 cars, Ranguelov said.
Mark Schirmer, public relations director at Cox Auto Inc., who represents Kelly Blue Book, believes this trend is not as surprising as people might think.
“Used cars sales typically do better in times of economic hardship,” Schirmer wrote in an email. “Historically, they drop less and recover more quickly than new car sales. In this case, the drop was similar to new at the depth of the pandemic, but the recovery has been much quicker. The issue now is a lack of used vehicle supply, which is driving prices higher.
Dealers like Tambasco and Ranguelov are surprised that the strong demand has lasted this long and aren’t sure when it will subside.
Chris Neuber, the president of Eastern New York Coalition of Automotive Retailers, thinks it will level out soon. “Car sales are cyclical like anything else, and hard to predict. Spring and summer are typically pretty strong across the U.S.,” Neuber said.
