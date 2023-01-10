 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Used book sale at Crandall Public Library set for Jan. 20-21

GLENS FALLS — The Friends of Crandall Library will hold an indoor used book sale on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Adult books are $1 apiece and books for children and teens are four for $1.

The sale will take place in the library’s community room on the lower level. People should bring their own bags.

The summer Books on Carts Sale, which took place on the library lawn, will move indoors.

